Jazz rookie Keyonte George moving into starting lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz are changing their starting lineup.

Rookie Keyonte George will get his first NBA start on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The move will mean that Talen Horton-Tucker will take on a reserve role for the Jazz.

“Keyonte has played really well,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “I think he’s shown a very quick learning curve on both ends of the floor.”

The move comes on the same day the Jazz announced that Walker Kessler will miss time with an elbow sprain, which will also be impacting the starting lineup.

Second-year wing Ochai Agbaji will also be inserted into the starting unit in Kessler’s absence to start alongside George, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.