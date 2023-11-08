Facebook Twitter
Jazz rookie Keyonte George moving into starting lineup

George will get his first NBA start Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers; Talen Horton-Tucker will take on a reserve role

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (wearing purple) dribbles up court.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George dribbles up court against the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz are changing their starting lineup.

Rookie Keyonte George will get his first NBA start on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The move will mean that Talen Horton-Tucker will take on a reserve role for the Jazz.

“Keyonte has played really well,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “I think he’s shown a very quick learning curve on both ends of the floor.”

The move comes on the same day the Jazz announced that Walker Kessler will miss time with an elbow sprain, which will also be impacting the starting lineup.

Second-year wing Ochai Agbaji will also be inserted into the starting unit in Kessler’s absence to start alongside George, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.

