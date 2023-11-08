‘Grantchester’ Season 9: Exits, new characters and more

With “Grantchester” Season 8 in the rear view mirror, fans are likely wondering what’s on the horizon for the PBS mystery.

Here’s everything we know about “Grantchester” Season 9 — and what we know about the upcoming cast.

Is there a Season 9 of ‘Grantchester’?

“Grantchester” Season 9 is officially happening! According to PBS, filming for Season 9 starting in July and is likely finished by now.

‘Grantchester’ Season 9 cast

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of “Grantchester” Season 9.

Who isn’t returning for ‘Grantchester’ Season 9?

Perhaps the biggest news for “Grantchester” Season 9 (and the biggest disappointment) is that Season 9 will be Tom Brittney’s last season, as PBS announced.

'Grantchester': Tom Brittney To Leave Masterpiece series; Rishi Nair Joins Cast As New Vicar https://t.co/PZyasxoYz8 pic.twitter.com/6m26WdAbqE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2023

Why is Tom Brittney leaving ‘Grantchester’?

According to PBS, Brittney “is stepping back from his role to focus on new projects.” Brittney’s had a busy 2023 — earlier this year, it was revealed Brittney was a runner-up for the titular role in the latest “Superman” flick, according to Yahoo.

While the role ultimately went to actor David Corenswet, Brittney still has a big project coming up. According to IMDb, he’s staring alongside Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and more in a new movie titled “Back in Action.”

As he told PBS, “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the ‘Grantchester’ family.”

Who’s returning for ‘Grantchester’ Season 9?

According to PBS, here’s who will be returning to “Grantchester” for Season 9:



Robson Green as Geordie Keating.

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C.

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch.

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe.

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie.

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating.

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters.

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Who’s joining ‘Grantchester’ Season 9?

Actor Rishi Nair will be replacing Brittney as “the charismatic vicar” Reverend Alphy Kotteram, per PBS. Kudos executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd told PBS that Alphy “is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money.”

There's no shortage of vicars in Grantchester at the moment as Tom Brittney, who plays Will Davenport, has announced that the filming this week will be his last. However, we already know who will replace him as the next crime-solving vicar of Grantchester: Rishi Nair, as Alphy… pic.twitter.com/KqX7yaftmW — A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) July 26, 2023

Nair told PBS, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining ‘Grantchester’. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the ‘Grantchester’ fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

What will ‘Grantchester’ Season 9 be about?

According to PBS, “In Season 9, it’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary grandparents Mrs. C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life-changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

The article continues, “As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.”

‘Grantchester’ Season 9 release date

While no release date has been announced yet, fans speculate that “Grantchester” Season 9 will premiere mid-2024.