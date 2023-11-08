Taylor Swift named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift is having a huge year. Armed with an international sold-out tour, record-breaking vinyl sales, the latest platform Swift has taken over is Apple Music — she was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of Swift’s songs scored a spot on Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — “more than any other artist,” Apple said.

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” said Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

This is the fifth year Apple has awarded the title, and it marks Swift’s first time receiving it, per Billboard.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello, Invision, Associated Press

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats said per a release. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

Taylor Swift’s memorable moments on Apple Music in 2023

Here are some of the notable achievements Swift earned on Apple Music in the last year, according to USA Today.

