Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
High School Football

High school football: Bountiful gets first-ever win over Alta to advance to 5A championship game

Bountiful earned a 20-19 semifinal win, marking the first-ever win over Alta, to earn a trip to the 5A championship game.

By Carson Hilton
Bountiful’s Britton&nbsp;Tidwell celebrates scoring a touchdown

Bountiful’s Britton Tidwell celebrates scoring a touchdown during a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The last time the Alta Hawks and the Bountiful Redhawks faced off was Nov 7, 1985, when Alta won 5-0. Alta and Bountiful each found big wins in the 5A quarterfinal to set up their first matchup in 38 years in the 5A semifinals.

On Thursday, Bountiful earned a 20-19 semifinal win, marking the first-ever win over Alta, to earn a trip to the 5A championship game.

 “It comes down to confidence, believing in your own abilities, and staying within your own job. If everyone does their job then we can do great things,” said Bountiful head coach Jason Freckleton.

“Belief, trust, not trying to do more than your job. You got to give them credit first for a great game, they’re a well-disciplined, good football team. Our guys believed they could make the plays before we went out there. We said, ‘this is the moment you trained for’ and they did a great job.”

Alta struck first in the first quarter with a touchdown run from Matt McKea for a 7-0 lead for the Hawks. However, Bountiful woke up in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns for a 14-13 halftime lead.

merlin_3005520.jpg

Alta’s Bryant Weber fumbles a pass as Bountiful’s Jacob Brooks tackles him during a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 24
Bountiful’s Britton&nbsp;Tidwell celebrates scoring a touchdown

Bountiful’s Britton Tidwell celebrates scoring a touchdown during a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 24
merlin_3005518.jpg

Alta’s Tele Afu gets tackled by Bountiful’s Brigham Morrison (1) and Britton Tidwell (16) during a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 24
merlin_3005516.jpg

Alta’s Abe Jager (4) disrupts a pass intended for Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala (11) in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 24
merlin_3005512.jpg

Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala completes a pass to score a touchdown and take the lead in the final minutes of the game as Alta’s Jaxon Toala tries to grab the ball during a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 24
merlin_3005514.jpg

Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman receives the ball during a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 24
merlin_3005510.jpg

Bountiful’s Britton Tidwell runs to score a touchdown during a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 24
merlin_3005508.jpg

Bountiful’s Caleb Norris tackles Alta’s Matt McKea during a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 24
merlin_3005506.jpg

Alta quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu runs with the ball during a 5A semifinal football game against Bountiful at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 24
merlin_3005504.jpg

Alta’s Tele Afu gets tackled by a Bountiful defender during a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 24
merlin_3005502.jpg

Bountiful players celebrate a touchdown in the final minutes of a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 24
merlin_3005500.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
12 of 24
merlin_3005498.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
13 of 24
merlin_3005496.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
14 of 24
merlin_3005494.jpg

Bountiful players celebrate winning a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
15 of 24
merlin_3005492.jpg

Bountiful players take in the final moments of their victorious 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
16 of 24
merlin_3005490.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
17 of 24
merlin_3005488.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
18 of 24
merlin_3005486.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
19 of 24
merlin_3005484.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
20 of 24
merlin_3005482.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
21 of 24
merlin_3005480.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
22 of 24
merlin_3005478.jpg

Alta plays Bountiful in a 5A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
23 of 24
merlin_3005476.jpg

Bountiful celebrates winning a 5A semifinal football game against Alta at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Bountiful won 20-19.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
24 of 24
“They were tough, and they weren’t giving us anything over the top,” said Freckleton. “As much as we tried to get some guys into some matchups, and they weren’t giving it so we said we got to start taking it underneath and that’s what we talked about. We went into the game with that plan, and it just took us a little longer to get to it.”

While it didn’t score another touchdown, Alta had two offensive drives in the third quarter that resulted in two field goals for a 14-19 score.

Bountiful struggled to score, that is, until it got the ball on its own seven-yard line with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The Redhawks marched down 93 yards and with a minute left Emerson Geilman found Faletau Satuala in the end zone for a touchdown and the 20-19 lead.

“We rep it every day at practice, so it kind of becomes second nature,” said Satuala. “Just me and (Gielman) have a really good connection, it was perfectly thrown ball. When it comes with the pressure I don’t even really think about it we just do it.”

Coach Freckleton says Satuala means more to his program than just being a great football player. “He is a dude, the best high school football player I’ve ever coached,” said Freckleton.  “We’ve seen him make remarkable plays all year. We just believe in that guy so much, again it just goes back to the belief and the confidence, and he couldn’t be a better kid. Hard worker on and off the field.

“His control of his body is just remarkable, but then some of my favorite stuff is how he cheers on his teammates. The way he loves up his team and never about himself and its remarkable for a star like that to be so humble.”

With 18 seconds left in the half, Alta faced a 3 and 10 to keep its season alive. However, Bountiful’s Jacob Brooks came up with a big sack for a seven yard loss, which all but sealed the game for Bountiful.

“I think it’s the trust in our defense,” said Brooks. “We have multiple returning starters, we played with each other for a long time and I think we just trust each other just enough to where we can all make plays together.”

It was a big win for Bountiful, who will face top-seeded Timpview in the 5A championship game on Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“It means the world, we come from a program that we talk a lot about tradition,” said Freckleton. “We play on our tradition, what’s come before us and it’s been a long time since we’ve played here. We’re making our tradition and building on it, it’s a great moment and a sweet moment and we’re going to enjoy it and we’ve got to win the thing.” 

