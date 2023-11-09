Wednesday’s CMA Awards show brought together nostalgia, pyrotechnics, Taylor Swift jokes and, most notably for Utah residents, rapper and singer Post Malone.

Every year, the Country Music Association invites a musician outside the country genre to perform something country. Last year, Katy Perry performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett, and in 2020, Justin Timberlake performed “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” with Chris Stapleton.

This year, Post Malone performed Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” with Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

The CMA Awards performance was not the rapper’s first rodeo when it comes to singing country music, however.

In 2021, Post Malone performed in fundraising event “We’re Texas” that Matthew McConaughey organized to raise money for damages caused by Winter Storm Uri. He sang Sturgill Simposon’s “You Can Have the Crown” and Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Reactions to his CMA Awards performance have been overwhelmingly positive on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

One user wrote, “Dear Post Malone, Go make that country album. Call up Sturgill to produce it. Get Dwight Yoakam’s band. Whatever you gotta do, make it happen. Sincerely, Everybody. #CMAawards.”

Another commenter said, “Post Malone needs to record a country album stat. I’m not joking. I’m here for it. #CMAawards,” and someone replied with, “Agree. He’s better than both of them tonight. And I love MW (Morgan Wallen).”

Is Post Malone going to drop a country album any time soon? Probably not. But we should count our blessings. At least he’s not leaving Utah.