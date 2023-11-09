Tim Scott’s girlfriend steals the show at Republican presidential primary debate

Sen. Tim Scott deployed the element of surprise at the end of Wednesday’s Republican presidential primary debate, capturing the attention of viewers.

The South Carolina lawmaker qualified for the debate by the skin of his teeth; securing his place with a single poll, per The Washington Post. He spoke more than any candidate on stage, but it seems he made more impact after the debate ended.

While candidates greeted family members following the event, the never-married senator welcomed his mysterious blonde girlfriend — who donned a gray pantsuit — on stage where they posed for photos.

Scott has successfully kept his longtime girlfriend under wraps, leading to widespread speculation — The Washington Post wrote an entire article about Mindy Noce after her surprise appearance. Wednesday marked the first time Scott and “his girlfriend Mindy” were seen together in public, per USA Today. Noce, who Scott describes as “a lovely Christian girl,” works as a design and renovations manager in Charleston, South Carolina.

Despite the couple’s lack of public appearances, Scott claims to see a future with Noce.

“I can’t imagine dragging her onto the campaign trail unless I have the intention of marrying her,” Scott told The Washington Post. “I hope that happens, to be honest with you.”

The 58-year-old presidential hopeful and his girlfriend have been in a relationship for “about a year or so,” per USA Today. Scott spoke about her during a campaign event in Iowa, while reflecting on his childhood, faith and relationship status — if elected, Scott would be the first unmarried president since the 19th century.

“As a guy who was raised in a single-parent household mired in poverty, I understand the devastation when a family breaks up,” Scott said during his September Iowa address, per the Hill. “I had to live with the consequences of a father who was not there. I made a commitment to make sure that never happened in my life.”