Happy National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! Here’s where you can get free — or really cheap — fried chicken sandwiches

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is real, and it’s on Thursday, Nov. 9. Six big fast-food chains are offering deals to celebrate. Here’s what we’ve found:

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day deals

1. Burger King

For Thursday only, Burger King is offering a free chicken sandwich on orders over $5. To get the deal, customers must download the Burger King app and activate the offer in the “Offers tab.” The deal is limited to one free sandwich per account and will end after Thursday.

2. Popeyes

Until Nov. 12, customers can get any chicken sandwich free when buying a chicken sandwich combo. Current flavors available include Classic, Spicy, Spicy TRUFF, Bacon and Cheese and Blackened. The BOGO deal is limited to one free sandwich per order.

3. Wingstop

Also until Nov. 12, Wingstop is offering BOGO deals with the code BOGOSAMMY. Chicken sandwiches are available in all 12 wing sauce flavors or without any sauce at all. To use this deal, orders must be placed on the Wingstop app or online.

4. KFC

This chicken chain is offering three deals for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Customers receive free deliveries for orders on the KFC app and online, a free chicken sandwich on orders over $15 when ordering through DoorDash and Uber Eats, and finally, chicken sandwiches are 50% off on Grubhub orders over $15.

5. Shake Shack

This deal isn’t directly correlated with National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, but if a football player scores a touchdown and “does the chicken dance in the end zone” on Nov. 12, the company will be giving away free Chicken Shacks, per Shake Shack. The deal will go from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

6. Zaxby’s

In honor of the recently released Chicken Philly Sandwich, rewards members can earn double points when ordering it online, on the app or in store.

