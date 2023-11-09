Jill Stein launches 2024 campaign for Green Party nomination

Jill Stein, a two-time Green Party nominee, launched her campaign for the 2024 presidential race on Thursday.

“The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m running for president to offer a better choice for the people.”

In the 2016 presidential election, Stein, a physician and an environmental health advocate, garnered more than 1.4 million votes, but zero electoral votes. The Washington Post noted that she received almost twice the number of votes in that election than the Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins got in 2020. Hawkins reposted Stein’s announcement on X.

Earlier in June, Stein said that she was going to assist Cornel West, a political activist and Princeton professor, who said last month that he is running as an independent instead of a Green Party candidate.

“I’m a transition coordinator helping his campaign move from its previous People’s Party context into the Green Party and developing his team and the infrastructure that he needs to run a full-powered, people-powered campaign,” Stein said at the time, per CNN.

Apart from Stein and West, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., self-help guru Marianne Williamson and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur have launched long shot bids. No Labels, a centrist organization, is also inching toward positing a candidate for 2024.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was an unconventional candidate in the beginning, is gaining a lot of traction as he receives support from Democrats and Republicans.

Stein’s campaign cited a recent Gallup poll that states that 63% of voters say that both the Republican and Democratic parties do “‘such a poor job’ of representing the American people that ‘a third major party is needed.’”

“Political insiders always smear outsiders like us, and try to shame voters who want better choices,” said Stein. “But without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy. It’s time to offer the American people a real choice on their ballot independent of the failed establishment.”