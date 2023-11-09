Wendy’s is giving away free chicken nuggets every Wednesday through the end of the year

Wendy’s is spreading holiday cheer this season with free chicken nuggets every Wednesday through the end of the year.

On Wednesday, the hamburger chain announced it will offer customers free six-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase every Wednesday through the end of 2023. Customers can redeem the deal through the Wendy’s app and order either in-restaurant or online, according to the fast-food chain.

“Fans are looking for the hottest holiday deals, the deal that can’t be beat — and Wendy’s is answering with the hottest gift of the season. America’s favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day,” the restaurant shared in a press release.

“Whether you like your nuggets classic or spicy, paired with one of our savory dipping sauces or perfectly plain, Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets deliver with 100% white-meat chicken breaded to crispy perfection. Now this is some holiday cheer we can all get behind!”

There are seven Wednesdays left in 2023 to take advantage of this deal:



Nov. 15.

Nov. 22.

Nov. 29.

Dec. 6.

Dec. 13.

Dec. 20.

Dec. 27.

Wendy’s Veterans Day deal

In honor of Veterans Day (Saturday, Nov. 11) Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo to U.S. military veterans as well as those on active duty, per Today. Show up during breakfast hours with a military I.D. or Veteran Advantage card to snag the deal.

McDonald’s ‘Free Fries Friday’

McDonald’s will also offer customers free food through the end of the year. The fast-food chain’s “Free Fries Friday” celebration offers customers free medium fries with any purchase through the end of 2023 — the deal is redeemable on the McDonald’s app.

The remaining dates the offer will be valid include:

