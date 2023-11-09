State, city leaders to crack down on unsanctioned camping when winter shelter beds are open

City and state leaders announced the opening of a new temporary homeless shelter with space for couples on Thursday, along with their intent to crack down on unsanctioned camping when there are shelter beds available.

Standing outside what used to be a state liquor store, Gov. Spencer Cox praised what he said was an unprecedented level of cooperation between city, county and state officials to convert the structure into a temporary winter shelter and enact the winter overflow shelter plan earlier than ever.

“Now, this building used to be a state liquor store but it has been transformed into a warm, safe, clean space for single men and couples to use during the cold winter months,” the governor said. “This facility opened last week and is the only place that has dedicated space for couples.”

The shelter is the 30th temporary space in the state, and it has room for 170 beds each night. More than 600 beds are available in Salt Lake County this winter, which makes it the “largest winter response plan” in state history, Cox said.

“I want to be very clear on this, that we have heard from the public, we know that this is a growing concern: the security and safety of our residents here as well as the opportunities for shelter for those who are unsheltered,” he said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said there are beds available across the county after this year’s overflow plan doubled the number of available beds. With that expansion, she said the city will enforce laws against unsanctioned camping when space is available in shelters.

“Let me be clear about this: as long as beds are available, Salt Lake City will make every effort to get people into shelter and out of sleeping in our public spaces,” she said.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson grew emotional while thanking West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang for her willingness to host the new temporary shelter.

“Your graciousness took a load off of so many,” she said.

The West Valley overflow shelter in West Valley is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The new temporary homeless shelter will have space for single men and couples. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Cox said he hears from constituents who don’t want to see Salt Lake City become like San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, when it comes to unsanctioned camp sites.

“There is absolutely nothing compassionate about allowing people to die on our streets, to live in filth, to harm themselves daily,” he said. “I know in the sense of kindness and compassion, we’ve allowed that to happen in many areas. ... It is wrong. It is misguided. People do need to be held accountable and they need to have help and they need to have options. And that’s what we’re offering here.”

As for enforcing laws against unsanctioned camping, Mendenhall said the “preference is always that people take shelter,” but said the city would offer other resources such as a detox bed or motel vouchers.

“Enforcement is the last option, but when there are shelter beds available, our tolerance for people moving simply across the street or around the corner is not there,” she said. “Because, as the governor said, it is not a humane option to leave people on the streets.”

While it’s not the only transportation option, Mendenhall said the police department has a van that is offered to individuals to transport them and their belongings to a shelter. The first person took advantage of the van last week, she said, and the van stopped at a McDonald’s for a meal on the way to the shelter.

“The real goal is to meet people where they are and get them to a better outcome,” Wilson said.

It’s not just elected officials working on the collaboration to provide shelter. Philanthropists and businesses have also contributed to the effort, and the Utah Impact Partnership recently raised $15 million, according to Clark Ivory, chairman of the board of the organization.

He said there was some “friction” with balancing the needs of unhoused people and the desire for more enforcement, but said the agreement to expand beds and increase enforcement has made things easier.

“That’s what we were waiting for, we were waiting for the commitment,” he said. “And, truthfully, it’s been a hurdle to go raise money without knowing that there was a commitment to enforcement. As soon as we got the sense that this was coming together, we had several that came forward and were willing to contribute and I know that there are others — now that they will hear this announcement today — that will be willing ... to assist with our efforts.”

