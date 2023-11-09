Rep. John Curtis says he might change his mind and run for Senate after all

Utah Rep. John Curtis reopened the door to a run for Sen. Mitt Romney’s U.S. Senate seat on Thursday amid continued pressure from donors and constituents.

Curtis had expressed serious interest in running for Senate following Romney’s announcement in September that he would not be seeking reelection, the Deseret News reported. Shortly thereafter Curtis decided a Senate campaign did not align with his “personal priorities.”

But now, Utah’s four-term, 3rd District congressman is giving second thought to throwing his hat in the ring in response to the “drumbeat from Utahns around the state asking me to reconsider my decision.”

“These voices, getting louder, and more organized, are increasingly difficult to ignore,” Curtis said in a statement given to the Deseret News and first reported on by the Salt Lake Tribune.

The statement continues: “Because so many Utahns have asked me to, I’m taking a fresh look.”

Curtis’ statement coincides with a new $89,000 video ad placement airing in Salt Lake City that touts Curtis’ business acumen as mayor of Provo and his innovative energy policy in Congress and calls on Utahns to pressure Curtis into a Senate run.

The ad is paid for by the mysterious Conservative Values for Utah PAC which does not have website and will not report its donors until 2024, according to Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections.

Conservative Values for Utah was registered as an organization on Oct. 30, according to their filing with the Federal Election Commission.

In his statement, Curtis reveals he is discussing the decision about whether to run for Congress’ upper chamber with family, friends and staff.

“I’m proud of the results I’ve delivered for Utah during my six years in the House. I need to think about where I can be most effective,” Curtis said.

Were he to declare his candidacy, Curtis would join seven other Republican candidates vying for the open seat, including Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr. and conservative activist Carolyn Phippen.

