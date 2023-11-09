Puka Nacua gives shoutout to brother Tei Nacua for his state semifinals performance

Puka Nacua was loving what his brother Tei Nacua was doing in Timpview’s 5A state semifinal matchup on Thursday, and the elder brother turned to social media to show it.

The Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver sent out this message on X (formerly known as Twitter) during the T’Birds’ 22-20 win over Olympus that secured a spot in the 5A championship game for Timpview.

TEI NACUA!!! Goin crazy put the team on your back!! — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) November 9, 2023

Tei Nacua ended the semifinal game with 13 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown, as the T’Birds built a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, then had to rally after Olympus re-took the lead on a 45-yard halfback touchdown pass with 2:30 to play.

The T’Birds, though, rallied with a game-winning drive in the game’s final minutes, moving the ball downfield before Luke Thornock hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to send Timpview to the title game, where it will play Bountiful, a 20-19 winner over Alta.

Tei Nacua got the day’s scoring starting, snagging a 12-yard touchdown reception on a slant route in the first quarter, and he was Timpview quarterback Helaman Casuga’s favorite target in the semifinal tilt.

Tei Nacua is rated a three-star wide receiver recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and holds scholarship offers from local schools BYU, Utah and Utah State, as well as Washington State, San Diego State and Hawaii.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has 59 catches for 892 yards and nine touchdowns this season, with the chance to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the state championship game.

