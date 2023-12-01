What would the holiday be without these Christmas classics

A good holiday movie makes the perfect accompaniment for cozy winter days spent at home, baking or decorating, or simply gathering with loved ones on the couch. Our gift guide features seasonal movies suitable for any age and any time constraint.

“A Christmas Story” features the Parker family in the 1940s and their holiday misadventures. The film is responsible for some of the Christmas seasons’ most quotable phrases, and is relatable for both children who desperately want a specific item for Christmas and the parents who raise them.

A human baby crawls into Santa’s toy bag and is raised as an elf at the North Pole. Once he learns the truth, he sets out for New York City to find his father. Will Ferrell’s performance as Buddy The Elf makes “Elf” a lasting Christmas classic.

Charles Dickens’ class Christmas tale told through a cast of muppets as supporting characters and Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Divorced dad and Santa skeptic Scott Calvin accidentally becomes Santa Clause after the prior Santa falls off his roof. Adults in his professional and personal life worry as Scott transforms into the jolly bearded man. But Scott’s son Charlie has never felt closer to his dad.

When you don’t have time for a full Christmas feature, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” offers 26 minutes of Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas rhymes about The Grinch who learns what Christmas is really about.

Another bite-sized Christmas movie for busier December days, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” tells the tale of Charlie Brown’s attempt to defeat the commercialism of Christmas and direct his unruly friends in a pageant.

Kevin McCallister finds himself alone at home after his family flies overseas without him. He needs to outsmart a couple of blundering burglars and learn the importance of family at Christmastime.

George Bailey wishes he had never been born, and an angel is sent to show George how his absence would affect the lives of his loved ones. This 1947 black-and-white classic is a holiday favorite for families everywhere.