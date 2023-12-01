How alcohol actually impacts mental health and gut health — for the worse

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, American alcohol consumption spikes, according to UCLA Health. Similarly, the New York Post reported on a study of 2,000 American adults conducted by One Poll that found alcohol consumption to be twice as high during the holidays.

Alcohol contains ethanol, according to National Health Institute, which can malnourish the body and interfere with how it functions. In the United States, alcohol consumption is involved in half of all fatal traffic accidents, damages the heart and the liver, impairs judgement and more.

With rising consumption rates, here’s how alcohol actually impacts the gut health and mental health.

Alcohol disrupts the intestines and the stomach

The gastrointestinal tract is alcohol’s first point of contact with the body, and it consequently disrupts the bacteria living in the intestines, according to the National Institute of Health.

Bacteria and other microbes in the gut are critical in keeping the immune system functioning. When alcohol is introduced, it damages the lining of organs and certain kinds of white blood cells, disrupts gut barrier function and facilitates bacteria leakage into the rest of the body which can trigger inflammation in the liver.

In addition to disrupting bacteria in the gut, alcohol can also increase stomach acid levels which may irritate the stomach lining, Health and Safety explained.

Symptoms of having too much stomach acid include bloating, heartburn, unexplained weight loss, stomach pain and diarrhea, according to Healthline. Excessive stomach acid also increases the likeliness of developing peptic ulcers, GERD and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Alcohol consumption can be both a cause and effect of anxiety and depression

Because alcohol depresses the reasoning and decision-making part of the brain (the cerebral cortex), it initially makes people feel more at ease, decreasing one’s ability to think clearly, per Drink Wise.

However, the scientific director at YorkTest, Gill Hart, told Fox News, “Alcohol is a depressant — it contributes to depression, anxiety and heightened stress levels, and its negative effects on mental health are far more than most of us are ever likely to admit.”

American Addiction Center explained how intricate and delicate the brain is, and how alcohol disrupts the brain’s balance and can jeopardize its long-term health.

“In the long-term, alcohol uses up and reduces the number of neurotransmitters in our brains, but we need a certain level to ward off anxiety and depression,” Mental Health reported. “This can make you want to drink more to relieve these difficult feelings — which can start a cycle of dependence.”

A study published to the Canadian Medical Association Journal described a large study of moderate drinkers in the United States and Hong Kong. The research showed that the mental well-being of moderate drinkers from both Chinese and American populations closely matched that of lifetime abstainers within four years after quitting.

An Australian alcohol education campaign listed indicators that alcohol is affecting one’s mental health:



Feelings of sadness.

Trouble sleeping

Feeling worried, anxious, tired or guilty around people you wouldn’t otherwise.

Lack of motivation.

Feeling isolated from friends and family.

Dr. Elizabeth Bulat, substance abuse specialist at Henry Ford Health, explained, “Anxiety is a common feeling when people drink too much, and for people who are already prone to depression and anxiety, alcohol can worsen symptoms of those conditions.”

There are many services designed to help people overcome alcohol abuse and dependence, including SAMHSA.