Utah’s Sataoa Laumea will play in the Senior Bowl. What does that mean for his NFL draft chances?

Utah right tackle Sataoa Laumea has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

That’s a good sign for his NFL draft stock.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound tackle is a four-year starter for the Utes and has earned All-Pac-12 honors from 2020-2023, being named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season. This season, he’s played in all 12 games and was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after Utah’s win at USC.

Due to a 2019 redshirt year and the free year of eligibility in 2020 because of COVID-19, Laumea still has one more year of eligibility remaining, but his sights are likely set on the 2024 NFL draft.

The Senior Bowl invite is even more confirmation that teams at the next level like Laumea’s game. In 2022, 82% of Senior Bowl participants were drafted, and over 87% of players that participated in the Senior Bowl from 2019-2022 made an NFL roster during their rookie seasons, according to The Athletic.

“Want the name of 2024 #NFL Draft prospect not getting nearly enough love in media? Utah RT Sataoa Laumea is that guy. When it comes to evaluating players for @seniorbowl, Laumea is an easy one,” Senior Bowl executive director and former 18-year NFL scouting veteran Jim Nagy tweeted in October.

“3x Pac-12 all-conference player has started 38 consecutive games (19 at RT and 19 at RG) and NFL teams will love that versatility & dependability. Quick, loose & coordinated big man who is easily athletic enough to play left tackle at the next level, so there’s true four-position flexibility here. Laumea’s game last week against Cal was one of best OL tapes we’ve seen so far this season.”

Laumea — alongside fellow junior and four-year starter, left guard Keaton Bills — walked during Utah’s Senior Day festivities.

The Senior Bowl will be Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. MST in Mobile, Alabama, and televised on NFL Network.

