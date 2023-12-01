High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Nonregion

The American Heritage Patriots earned a 43-37 over the Intermountain Christian Lions. American Heritage kept its record perfect with a 4-0 season record, while Intermountain Christian fell to 2-1. Ellie Reed spearheaded the Patriots’ offensive drive, scoring 15 points, including one from beyond the arc. Anne Marie Gibbs added 9 points to the score, also landing a triple. For the Lions, Makenna Stoddard led the scoring with 11 points, sinking two three-pointers. Elaine Lunsford closely followed, adding 8 points to the board.

The East Leopards fell short against Arizona’s Estella Hills 45-51. The loss drops East to 1-4 on the season. For the Leopards, Tofi DelaCerna led the scoring with 24 points, including six three-pointers. Olivia Tausinga backed this effort with 14 points, landing one three-pointer. East held a 28-24 halftime lead, but the Estella Hills defense held the Leopards to just 17 second-half points to secure the win.

The Manila Mustangs couldn’t handle Colorado’s Rangely Panthers in a 49-14 loss. For the Mustangs, Kassali Wall led the scoring with 13 points, including one three-pointer. Abby Schofield was also significant, contributing 10 points to the scoreboard. Manilla held a slim 18-16 lead at halftime, but Rangely outscored the Mustangs 33-23 in the second half to take the win. with the loss, Manila falls to 2-1 on the season.

The North Sanpete Hawks secured a 35-28 win over the Millard Eagles. This pushed the Hawks’ season record to 3-2, while the Eagles continue to seek their first win after three losses. Jessica Applegarth led the Hawks in scoring with 10 points with two three-pointers. Evey Kendall added 9 points with one from downtown, and Sadie Job contributed 6 points. For the Eagles, Sydney Braman accounted for 11 points, including a three-pointer. Caislee Lunt was another key player, contributing 9 points. Despite these efforts, the Eagles fell short of securing their first season win.

In a convincing win, the North Summit Braves proved too strong for the Delta Rabbits, securing a 60-40 victory. The Braves extend their unbeaten run to 3-0, while the Rabbits move to a 2-2 record. For the Braves, Hartlynn Richins and Hayzlyn Murdock co-led the scoring, each contributing 17 points. Chezlie Langston chipped in with 14 points. Caitlin Allred was the standout for the Rabbits, tallying 13 points, three of which were three-pointers. Joslyn Christiansen also contributed with 7 points, including one from beyond the arc. North Summit held a commanding 40-18 lead at half, which was more than enough to put Delta away.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs clinched their first victory of the season with a 45-43 overtime win over the Duchesne Eagles. The Mustangs improved their record to 1-4, while the Eagles’ record moved to 3-1. The Mustangs’ Jaynee Hahl led her team’s scoring with 15 points, including three from beyond the arc. Summer Adams also powered the Mustangs’ win with 13 points and 6 steals, and Alyssa Whittaker contributed with 8 points in addition to 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. For the Eagles, a team-high of 9 points came from Lily Moon, including one triple. Kloee Cowan and Taesha Moat added 8 and 7 points respectively, each sinking one three-pointer.

The Uintah Utes secured a 39-27 over the Manti Templars in the Shannon Johnson Classic. Both teams now hold a 2-2 seasonal record. For the Utes, McKenzie White led the scoring with 13 points, including two successful three-pointers. Charlee Gilroy followed up with 6 points. On the Templars’ side, Carlie Thompson recorded 9 points while Emmie Bollar added 7 points, including one triple. Despite the Templars struggling to match the Utes’ offense throughout the game, they outscored Uintah in the fourth 12-6. However, their late surge was not enough to overcome Uintah’s lead.

The Wasatch Wasps maintained their perfect start to the season with a dominant 66-17 win over the Union Cougars. The Wasps moved to 4-0, while the Cougars fell to a 1-5 record. For the Wasps, Filifaiesea Liava’a led the scoring with 16 points, including a three-pointer, while Peyton Benkhe added 15 points, which included a triple. Ashley Garner also came in strong with 12 points. For Union, Kayla Miller contributed 8 points and Sharlee Price added 5 points. Wasatch quickly put the game away with a 38-11 halftime lead.

The North Sanpete Hawks got a narrow 39-35 victory over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. Leading the way for the Hawks was Jessica Applegarth with 15 points, with three of those coming from beyond the arc, alongside Evey Kendall and Sadie Job who contributed 5 points each. For the Mustangs, Alyssa Whittaker had 13 points, including a three-pointer. Kenadee Richey and Ysabelle Martinez contributed 7 and 6 points respectively to the Mustangs’ total. The Hawks’ record now stands at 3-2, while the Mustangs’ season record is 1-4.

The Payson Lions earned a 44-36 win over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles to take a 2-1 season record, while the Golden Eagles’ now stand at 4-1. Cheznie Roundy led the Lions with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Oaklie Jackman added to this with 9 points of her own. For Maple Mountain, Shay Brown scored the highest with 8 points, landing two triples and making 2 steals. Jaynee Tanner chipped in 7 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and a block. Payson only scored 22 points in the opening three quarters, but went of for 22 in the fourth to take the win.

The Syracuse Titans continued their unbeaten run with a dominant 64-28 win over the Timpanogos Timberwolves. Syracuse had no issues early as it got out to a quick 21-8 lead in the first quarter. Cortnie Barker led the Titans in scoring with 16 points and two successful attempts from beyond the arc. Avery Sanders contributed 14 points with a three-pointer, while both Olivia Sorenson and Maylee Anderson tallied 10 points each, with Anderson sinking two triples. On the Timberwolves’ side, Ella Maddox led the scoring with 13 points including two three-pointers, and Alex Thorup added 8 points, also scoring two from downtown. This win pushes the Titans’ record to 3-0, while the Timberwolves move to 2-1.

The Green Canyon Wolves got a convincing 65-38 victory over the Box Elder Bees, pushing their record to 3-1, while the Bees stand at 1-1. For the Wolves, Marissa Best stood out with 30 points, which included six three-pointers. Elly Giordano followed with a significant contribution of 14 points, hitting one triple. On the Bees’ side, Ashlyn Wight led with 9 points, one of which was a three-pointer, while Kamri Andersen added 8 points to the tally. Green Canyon’s offense tallied 41 second-half points.

The Canyon View Falcons soared to a comanding 68-38 win over the North Sevier Wolves. With this victory, the Falcons improve their record to 2-1, while the Wolves fall to 1-2. Maylee Spencer led the Falcons with 14 points, including two three-pointers. Maya Nichols and Bethanee Vargas also played integral roles, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively. On the Wolves’ side, Megan Mecham recorded the team-high with 10 points, sinking two shots from downtown.

The Tabiona Tigers cruised to a 48-14 victory over the Monticello Buckaroos. This win moves the Tigers to a flawless 4-0 record, while the Buckaroos are yet to find a win at 0-4. For the Tigers, Sicily Fabrizio had 15 points which included one three-pointer. Maycee Rhoades also provided important support with a 10-point contribution. Monticello Buckaroos’ best performer was Jemma Robison who netted 6 points. Kenlee Atwood and Braylee Freestone also contributed, scoring 5 and 4 points respectively. Tabiona’s defense shined, only allowing 9 first half points and 5 second half points in the win.

The Hurricane Tigers secured a 45-36 win over Idaho’s Soda Springs Cardinals.The win boosts the Tigers’ record to 2-2. Addison Crandall was the star for the Tigers, leading the scoring with a whopping 20 points. Abbigail Stout also played a pivotal role, contributing 9 points, of which 6 were from downtown. The Hurricane defense held Soda Springs to just 11 second-half points to secure the win.

The Westlake Thunder secured their first win of the season, surpassing the Herriman Mustangs 45-35. The Thunder, who improved their season record to 1-2, set the pace with 14 points in each of the first and second quarters, clearly eclipsing the Mustangs’ scores. The Mustangs’ record now stands at 3-1 following the defeat. Faith Fairbanks and Brittea Byrqe jointly topped the Mustangs’ effort, each adding 8 points, while Halli Burbidge trailed closely with a contribution of 7 points. For the victorious Thunder, Chloe Jensen emerged as the top scorer with 16 points, sinking three shots from beyond the arc. Both Janiece Sikander and CJ Cox contributed significantly to the Thunder’s offense, each adding 10 points to the team’s tally. Sikander also made a notable three-pointer.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks clinched a victory over the Richfield Wildcats with a decisive score of 56-40. The Skyhawks, now with a record of 2-3, pulled away in the second quarter, racking up 19 points against the Wildcats’ 8. The Richfield Wildcats’ record dips to 3-2 following the loss. Brielle Jolley led the Wildcats with 11 points, making one three-pointer. Hallie Janes provided aid with 9 points and two successes from outside the arc, and Jordyn Bagley added 7 to the tally. For the Skyhawks, top scorers Brooke Warren and Reagan Beck each put 13 on the board. Madisen King supplemented with 11 points to the score and Sage Carrick delivered 10 points, draining two three-pointers.

In one of the most high-profile nonregion matchups of the season, the Ridgeline Riverhawks snatched victory from the Lone Peak Knights with a final score of 46-42. This away game win strengthens the Riverhawks’ record to an unbeaten 4-0 while the Knights’ record slips to 2-2. The Riverhawks were led by Emilee Skinner, who registered a significant 22 points, which included a three-pointer. Elise Livingston also stepped up with an important 13 points to help secure the win. For the Knights, Kennedy Woolston led the scorecard with 14 points, including three from behind the arc. She was accompanied by Naia Tanuvasa who contributed 11 points to their total. Despite their efforts, the Knights could not overcome the Riverhawks determined defense.

The Summit Academy Bears triumphed over the Granger Lancers in an away game with a significantly lopsided score of 62-26. The win improves the Bears’ record to 2-3, while the Lancers slide further down to 1-5. The Bears’ victory was a collective effort with four players hitting double figures. Kita Holmes led the charge with 16 points, including two three-pointers. Avery Backus was not far behind with 15 points, followed by Destinee Flores and Sierra Johnson who added 11 and 10 points respectively. On the Lancers’ side, Olivia Martin and Haylie Harper were the standout performers, both scoring 10 points each. Harper managed to sink three three-pointers, while Martin netted two.

The Sky View Bobcats clinched a victory over the Roy Royals with a final score of 42-29. With this win, the Bobcats’ record improves to 3-1 for the season. The Royals, on the other hand, fall to 1-2 following the defeat. Karlee Allen was the top performer for the Bobcats, scoring a total of 15 points, including three from beyond the arc, along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Makena Smart added 12 points and an impressive 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Schumann scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. For the Royals, Analeise Maharaj led the way with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, and 1 block. She was supported by Sienna Bodily and Jerzee Hart, who scored 6 points and 5 points respectively, each pulling down 6 rebounds. Hart also contributed 3 blocks.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings earned a commanding victory over the Orem Tigers in their away game, ending with a score of 61-30. This win pushes the Vikings’ season record to 3-2, while the Tigers drop to 1-3. For the Vikings, Amber Cook led the scoring with 15 points, including three from behind the arc. She was closely followed by MaKayla Boyer who netted 11 points, two of which were three-pointers. Sarah Newman also contributed significantly with 8 points. Ami Mounga was the top scorer for the Tigers, finishing with 9 points, including two three-pointers. Abby Davidson also contributed with 7 points.

The West Panthers recorded a strong home victory against the Weber Warriors, wrapping up the game with a convincing score of 53-31. With this win, the Panthers’ record improves to an undefeated 3-0, while the Warriors continue to seek their first victory, falling to 0-4. Kylee Falatea was the star player for the Panthers, putting up an impressive 23 points, which included a three-pointer. Laite Latu and Fina Tua also played instrumental roles, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively for the home team victory. On the Warriors’ side, Avery Shupe led the scoring with 7 points, followed closely by Rylee Jugler with 6 points. Both players scored one three-pointer each, but their efforts were not enough to secure the win for the Warriors.

The Grantsville Cowboys edged the Cyprus Pirates 53-48 to secure their 4-1 record for the season. The Pirates, despite a spirited second-half comeback, were not able to close the early lead established by the Cowboys, and their record now stands at 2-1. Grantsville’s offense was spearheaded by Renn White and Avery Allred, who both scored 15 points, with White sinking three from the three-point line. They were followed by Baylee Lowder with 8 points. For the Pirates, Veanna Pau’u topped the scoring with 17 points. She received solid backing from Amelia Echternkamp with 12 points while Tamila Francis chipped in another 7 points, including one three-pointer.

The Kanab Cowboys extended their unbeaten streak to 3-0, displaying dominance over the Valley Buffaloes with a 56-13 blowout victory. The Buffaloes were unable to keep pace with the rampaging Cowboys, with their record now falling to 0-3. Ashlyn Houston was a key contributor for the Cowboys, leading the scoring with 15 points, including 3 successful attempts from distance. Anna Cutler followed closely with her 10-point contribution, which included two three-pointers. Savannah Bateman and Rylee Little made notable contributions as well with 9 points each, Bateman sinking three three-pointers. For the Buffaloes, Lydia Cox was the standout player, scoring 6 points which included a three-pointer. Rachel Cox added another 4 points to the Buffaloes tally.

The Desert Hills Thunder rolled to victory against the Springville Red Devils in a home game, finishing with a decisive score of 52-31. This boosts the Thunder’s season record to 2-1 and brings the Red Devils down to 1-3. In this match, Jenna Brown was the top scorer for the Thunder, putting up an impressive 16 points. Hannah Heaton and Ashtin Hansen also played key roles, contributing 15 and 10 points respectively to the Thunder’s winning margin. For the Red Devils, Gwen Fales led the scoring with 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to triumph over the Thunder’s robust offense. Millie Thompson and Natalie Florence also pitched in with six points each.

The Corner Canyon Chargers secured a commanding victory against the Hunter Wolverines with a final score of 60-42 during their away game. This success improves the Chargers’ record to 4-1, while the Wolverines fall to an even 2-3. Maia Rhay led the Chargers’ offense, scoring a remarkable 16 points. Elina Mortensen had a significant contribution of 14 points, as did Addison Yeomans and Lexi LeRoy who both chipped in 10 points for the winning team. Kalysa Ng was the top performer for the Wolverines, scoring 19 points with three successful three-point attempts. Grace Gallagher also added 8 points to their total, but the Wolverines were unable to match the intensity of the Chargers.

In a significant victory, the Bountiful Redhawks soared past the Spanish Fork Dons with a score of 54-26 in their recent matchup. The Redhawks showcased their offensive firepower, especially in the first three quarters, thereby improving their season record to an even 2-2, while the Dons continue to struggle at 1-3. Bountiful’s Milika Satuala and Taylor Harvey led the charge with 16 points each, with Harvey bagging one three-pointer. Maleah Nelson, who managed to deliver a solid performance by scoring 9 points inclusive of three from beyond the arc, followed them. On the Dons’ side, Emily Gwillian emerged as the highest scorer with 8 points.

Rockwell Marshals seized a dominant home victory over Rowland Hall Winged Lions with a final score of 37-17. This win balances the Marshals’ season record at 3-2, whereas the Winged Lions now stand at 2-3. Kiaya Bond was the key player for the Marshals, contributing more than half the team’s points with a tremendous 20-point performance. Natalia Blackburn also added a helpful 11 points to help secure the Marshals’ win. For the Winged Lions, Frances Hodson managed to score 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to combat the Marshals’ strong gameplay. Quinn Orgain also chipped in with a modest 4 points for the Winged Lions.

After a slow first quarter, the San Juan Broncos toppled the Providence Hall Patriots in a 50-45 victory. The Broncos rallied to post 17 points in the second and 18 points in the third quarter. The Broncos’ victory leaves both teams with a 1-3 record. The Broncos’ Shaylin Nez made a significant contribution to the win with 13 points, followed closely by Kaidence Mitchell, who added another 10 to the tally. Furthermore, Synessa Atcitty landed a crucial three-pointer to bolster the Broncos’ performance. Providence Hall Patriots didn’t go down without a fight, with Ireland Anderson notching 18 points, including four from beyond the arc. Sarah Scott also put in a commendable performance, contributing 12 points.

The Clearfield Falcons continued their winning streak by triumphing over the Taylorsville Warriors on their home court, finishing with a score of 56-43. This victory advances the Falcons’ record to a perfect 3-0, while the Warriors now stand at 2-2. Xiyah Yarbrough was the clear standout for the Falcons, scoring an impressive 20 points and contributing 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Izzy Wyaskett also had an impactful game with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 6 steals. On the Warriors’ side, Marlee Reupena led the scoring with 15 points, bolstered by 3 assists and 5 steals. Ella Wolfgramm also had a strong showing with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Janelle Zapata contributed 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Jenna Sterzer made a significant impact as well with 9 rebounds, a block, and 3 points.

Cedar Valley secured a commanding win over the Mountain View with a final score of 74-33. The Aviators dominated particularly in the first and third quarters, scoring 27 and 25 points respectively, which were key to the team’s victory. With this win, the Aviators are now an undefeated 3-0, while the Bruins drop to a 1-3 record. Aviators’ guard Hadley Whiting led the scoring for Cedar Valley with 16 points, while teammates Ellie Larson and Gabby Hudson contributed 12 and 11 points respectively. Whiting, Larson, and Presley Whiting each made noteworthy contributions from the three-point line. Jaycee Carlson continued her impressive scoring season with 18 points, but the overall team effort from Cedar Valley was too much to overcome.

The South Summit Wildcats soundly defeated Washington’s Orting Cardinals 64-38. This victory brings the Wildcats’ record to 3-1. Emma Broadbent delivered for the Wildcats, scoring 30 points. She was complemented by Mariah Bowen, who donated 10 points to the team’s total, including one from beyond the arc.

The North Summit Braves demonstrated a dominant performance over Millard Eagles in the Delta Tournament, culminating in a 62-31 victory. A strong start by the Braves with 19 points in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game, pushing them to a 3-0 record, while the Eagles lag behind at 0-4. Chezlie Langston, with a game-leading 24 points, was instrumental in the Braves’ victory. Her teammate, Hayzlyn Murdock, also impressed with 15 points, adding significantly to their sizable win. Hartlynn Richins chipped in another 11 points, rounding out a solid offensive performance by North Summit. For the Eagles, Emily Stephenson rose to the challenge with 13 points, two of which were three-pointers. Both Caislee Lunt and Shayda Carter added another five points each. However, their efforts fell short against the Braves.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

