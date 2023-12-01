Video: Watch Chevrolet’s tear-inducing holiday ad about dementia, ‘A Holiday to Remember’

On Nov. 22, Chevrolet released a holiday ad partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association about a grandmother struggling with dementia.

This ad seems to have struck a cord with people this holiday season. One commenter on Reddit said, “I saw it this morning and definitely cried. Lost my grandma to Alzheimer’s so it was pretty emotional.”

The ad made its first appearance during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving, per Cowboy State Daily.

On YouTube, the ad has been viewed over 769,000 times and is captioned, “The best part of the holidays is the memories, the ones we make and the ones we reminisce. Watch this heartwarming story about a woman’s holiday journey to gift her grandmother the memories from years past. All told from the front-seat of a classic Chevrolet Suburban.”

The ad is nearly 51⁄ 2 -minutes long, and includes John Denver’s “Sunshine On My Shoulders.” It begins as an extended family is getting ready for a holiday dinner, and the grandfather tells his daughter, “There’s some days when she doesn’t even recognize me.”

His granddaughter hears him and takes her grandma to visit the places she grew up in the family’s 1972 Chevy Suburban.

One comment said, “That Chevy commercial got me sobbing so hard that I can’t breathe. Anyone else or is this just the hormones???”

Another showed how the commercial is already bringing people together, saying, “New Chevy commercial got me boohooing like a baby. Dementia is a heartbreaking disease. Sending love to those who also have family members dealing w it.”

