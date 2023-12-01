Winter storm expected to deliver much needed snow to Utah mountains

Dust off the snow blower and get out the shovel because a strong weekend storm system is already starting to impact northern Utah, with flurries starting to dust some valley areas with the much needed moisture.

Multiple “atmospheric rivers” are crossing over the Pacific Northwest and into the Rockies and are expected to bring rain and snow in a region plagued by drought.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is anticipating that as much as a few feet of snow could blanket Ogden Valley and ski resorts will see similar amounts to help get the ski season off to a decent start.

Some areas are already starting to see snow covered roads, according to social meeting postings.

Already seeing snow covered roadways for some areas near the Utah/Idaho border. Here are the current views from I-15 near Plymouth and US-91 near Richmond courtesy of @UDOTTRAFFIC. Use caution when traveling! #utwx pic.twitter.com/Kx7JIbDKMf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 1, 2023

This weekend storm system will prop up a water year that is getting off to a slow start.

While Utah reservoirs are 77% full statewide and about 20% higher than normal for this time of year, the water needs to keep on coming. The Utah Division of Water Resources said those numbers still don’t erase the reality that, overall, the snow water equivalent is 39% below normal for this time of year.

That means there is not enough water in the existing snowpack, and Utah needs to play catch-up.

“While we still have a good amount of water in our reservoirs, we must continue to conserve,” said Joel Williams, deputy director of the Division of Water Resources. “The water year is off to a slow start, but it’s still early. From now until April will be pivotal in determining the overall water outlook for the state.”

A snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the scattered snow showers in Utah will come in two rounds on Friday: mid-day and late evening.

The storm will start cold and grow warm, which means more chance for accumulation of measurable snowfall.

Saturday will bring the best bet for Mother Nature’s delivery of heavy mountain snow and scattered rain or snow showers in lower elevation locations.

Sunday is likely to see valley rain and more mountain snow, according to the service.

Snow is spreading into northern Utah this morning and will become widespread by midday. We'll see periods of mountain snow through Sunday with snow transitioning to rain Saturday night/Sunday morning for the northern valleys. Here's a timeline of what to expect. #utwx pic.twitter.com/TR2N0h07ND — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 1, 2023

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning along the main spine of the Wasatch Front that also extends north to the border of Idaho, capturing Logan. It also extends south to central Utah to include Nephi.

Both the western and eastern edges of that spine wrap in other communities, which are under a winter weather advisory.

The good news is that air quality conditions are improving along the Wasatch Front due to the storm shaking up the stagnant air.

AQ has improved throughout the state. Box Elder, Cache, Davis, SL, Tooele, UT, and Weber co. are 🟡Moderate today and expected to improve to 🟢Good.



Duchesne & Uintah co. will remain 🟡 through Sunday.



Carbon, Grand, Iron, and Washington will be 🟢 through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hJjbQUOY3b — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) December 1, 2023

What is an atmospheric river?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says these are naturally occurring air currents that can bring both severe disruption and great benefit through the heavy rain and mountain snows that contribute to regional water supply. On average, about 30% to 50% of annual precipitation in the West Coast states occurs in just a few atmospheric river events.

These rivers in the sky, according to NOAA, are long, narrow regions that transfer most of the water vapor outside of the tropics.

The agency noted: “While atmospheric rivers can vary greatly in size and strength, the average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. Exceptionally strong atmospheric rivers can transport up to 15 times that amount.”

With the impacts of the storm sweeping over this region and weather episodes forecast for the rest of the nation, the National Weather Service launched a Winter Safety Campaign Friday designed to help people stay safe from winter weather.

The campaign points out a lot of vulnerabilities to public safety, including what populations are at most risk for adverse health effects, what to do in case of frostbite and hypothermia and how to be prepared when winter weather hits.