Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 
Utah State star wide receiver Jalen Royals to return for another season

Royals, a first-team All-Mountain West Conference performer, was the Aggies’ top pass catcher this season

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, left, gets tackled by Boise State safety Zion Washington (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State football’s most dynamic offensive weapon will suit up for the Aggies again in 2024.

Junior wide receiver Jaylen Royals announced on social media Friday afternoon that he is returning to Utah State for his senior season.

A first team All-Mountain West Conference player this season, Royals was a genuine star for the Aggies in what proved to be a true breakout campaign.

Prior to this season, Royals — a junior college transfer — had played in 12 games for Utah State and failed to record a single statistic.

This year, however, he led the team in total receiving yards (1,023), touchdown receptions (14) and receiving yards per game (85.25).

He is the 13th player in Utah State history to post a 1,000-yard receiving season and his 14 touchdown catches are tied for the most in a single season in school history.

Royals had four games this season with multiple touchdown receptions, had over 100 receiving yards in four games and led the NCAA in touchdown receptions over 50 yards, with seven.

Oh and his 14 touchdown receptions this year were the second most in all of college football.

Listed at 6-feet, 195 pounds with blazing speed (he runs a 4.3 second 100-yard dash), Royals became a true game-breaker for a Utah State offense that finished second in the MW in scoring offense.

And now he’ll be back for another season.

“His move at the line of scrimmage has gotten better and better,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said. “He’s elevating and playing above the rim, which is something that doesn’t come naturally to everybody. He’s making competitive catches at the point of attack with bodies around him.

“So I mean, I think he’s a well-rounded player that can kind of do whatever we need him to do.”

Royals was the second Aggie starter to officially announce their return to Utah State for next season on Friday, following an announcement by junior linebacker Anthony Switzer.

