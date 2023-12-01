Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from Arizona flip Quimari Shemwell

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

On Nov. 18, the Arizona Wildcats trounced the Utah Utes on the field, but on Friday, the Utes got a victory back on the recruiting front.

On Friday evening, California cornerback prospect Quimari Shemwell announced on social media that he has committed to Utah after previously being pledged to Arizona.

Listed by 247 at 6 feet and 175 pounds, Shemwell had announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Oct. 17.

He never publicly announced his decommitment from Arizona but was pledged to the school until at least Nov. 4.

247’s Greg Biggins reported Friday that Shemwell took an official visit to Utah last weekend.

“Utah has four corners leaving the program,” Shemwell told Biggins. “I think I can come in and compete for playing time and get developed by a great staff.”

Shemwell becomes the 11th prospect committed to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class with just under three weeks remaining until they can start officially signing on Dec. 20.

