Utah State star safety Ike Larsen announces where he’ll be playing football in 2024

The good news continues to pour in for the Utah State Aggies.

Early Friday, linebacker Anthony Switzer and wide receiver Jalen Royals announced that they were going to return to Utah State next season rather than enter the transfer portal or test the NFL draft waters.

On Friday night, first-team All-Mountain West Conference safety Ike Larsen, a Cache Valley native, did the same.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Larsen wrote, “Aggie Nation, first and foremost I want to thank my Heavenly Father for allowing me to continue to play the game that I love. It is truly a blessing. As a kid raised in Cache Valley, this community has always welcomed me with open arms. From little league to Utah State, I’ve felt nothing but love and support.

“With that being said, at this time I am calling out all of Aggie Nation. It is time to double down and continue to build this program the right way! I’m not going anywhere! Go Aggies!”

Having nearly finished his redshirt sophomore season, during which he has led Utah State with two blocked kicks and four interceptions — one a 47-yard pick six — and racked up 91 tackles and six pass breakups and has 4.5 tackles for loss, many presumed Larsen could seek more profitable pastures this offseason, either in the transfer portal or the NFL.

After all, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety was named the MW defensive player of the week twice this season and the special teams player of the week once.

Larsen also ranks first in the conference and third in the nation with two blocked kicks, is tied for first in the conference and eighth in the nation with one defensive touchdown, is first in the conference and 16th in the nation with four interceptions, is ranked sixth in the conference in passes defended with 10 and is ranked eighth in the conference and 66th in the nation in tackles.

Moreoever, as described by Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, Larsen possesses unique and rare ability that truly sets him apart.

“The guy just has a knack for finding the ball,” Anderson said. “People like him and (Anthony Switzer) and MJ (Tafisi), they’re just calm in the moment. Their body control at the point of attack is really really good. He (Larsen) is not afraid of the moment.

“Most people get there and honestly can’t make the play. They miss it. They close their eyes and their technique is bad. When the moment gets bigger, (Ike) tends to get better, and that’s a great trait.”

One the Aggies will continue to benefit from, for at least one more season.

