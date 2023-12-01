Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 
College Football Sports

The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect has decommitted from Boise State. Here are the schools he’s still considering

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect has decommitted from Boise State. Here are the schools he’s still considering
Burley High’s Gatlin Bair looks at the screen after winning the boys 100-meter race during the BYU Track Invitational.

Burley’s Gatlin Bair looks at the screen after winning the boys 100-meter during the BYU Track Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field in Provo on May 6, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Ever since Boise State fired head football coach Andy Avalos on Nov. 12, a main question surrounding the program has been how the move might affect the recruitment of elite prospect Gatlin Bair, who committed to play for the Broncos in August.

On Friday evening, Bair — an Idaho native, consensus top 50 prospect in the entire country in the class of 2024 and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — announced that he has decommitted from Boise State.

Related

Not only that, but Bair also announced that he is considering two schools as we are now under three weeks to go until prospects can start signing with programs on Dec. 20.

The two schools Bair is still considering? Michigan and Oregon.

When the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair announced his commitment to Boise State in the summer, Michigan and Oregon were schools he was still considering at the time, along with Nebraska and TCU.

Multiple outlets have reported that Bair visited Oregon the weekend Avalos was fired and that he visited Michigan last weekend.

While Bair has said that he plans on signing with a school later this month, he has also said that he also plans on serving a two-year church mission before playing a down of college football.

Next Up In Sports
Utah State will reportedly face Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Keyonte George told Taylor Hendricks to ‘be ready,’ and the No. 9 overall pick proved he was
Who is playing in this year’s College Football Playoff? The field is set
Jazz work together for overtime win over Trail Blazers
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Dec. 3-9
Utah State gets past UC Irvine for 6th straight win