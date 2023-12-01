The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect has decommitted from Boise State. Here are the schools he’s still considering

Ever since Boise State fired head football coach Andy Avalos on Nov. 12, a main question surrounding the program has been how the move might affect the recruitment of elite prospect Gatlin Bair, who committed to play for the Broncos in August.

On Friday evening, Bair — an Idaho native, consensus top 50 prospect in the entire country in the class of 2024 and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — announced that he has decommitted from Boise State.

Not only that, but Bair also announced that he is considering two schools as we are now under three weeks to go until prospects can start signing with programs on Dec. 20.

The two schools Bair is still considering? Michigan and Oregon.

When the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair announced his commitment to Boise State in the summer, Michigan and Oregon were schools he was still considering at the time, along with Nebraska and TCU.

Multiple outlets have reported that Bair visited Oregon the weekend Avalos was fired and that he visited Michigan last weekend.

While Bair has said that he plans on signing with a school later this month, he has also said that he also plans on serving a two-year church mission before playing a down of college football.