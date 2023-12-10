Facebook Twitter
Utah gets 3-star cornerback in 2024 class to flip commitment

LaTristan Thompson of Texas, who previously was committed to Louisiana Tech, becomes the third cornerback commit for Utah in this class

The Utes take the field in the opener against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Three-star cornerback LaTristan Thompson became the second prospect to commit to the University of Utah’s 2024 recruiting class this weekend.

On Sunday, Thompson made the announcement on social media that he will join Kyle Whittingham’s program. That comes just under a week after the previous Louisiana Tech commit announced he had received a scholarship offer from Utah. 

Thompson is a 6-foot, 160-pound corner prospect from Mount Pleasant, Texas, and is rated a three-star recruit in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Thompson initially committed to Louisiana Tech over the summer, and he also held scholarship offers from Austin Peay, Incarnate Word and Texas State, according to 247 Sports.

He becomes the 13th commitment in Utah’s 2024 recruiting class, one day after JUCO safety Maurice Evans committed to the Utes. Thompson is also the third cornerback commit in Utah’s 2024 class, along with Sammie Hunter of Arizona and Quimari Shemwell of California.

The early signing period is less than two weeks away, as it starts Dec. 20.

