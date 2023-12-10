Bronny James made his USC debut. How he looked in his first game since cardiac arrest incident

Bronny James made his USC debut on Sunday, four and a half months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice over the summer.

James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, played 16 minutes for the Trojans in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State on Sunday.

He scored four points — shooting 1 of 3 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free-throw line — while adding three rebounds, two steals, two assists and one blocked shot.

HIs first field goal as a Trojan came with 13:10 remaining in the second half, as he drilled a pull-up 3-pointer in transition to give USC a 56-46 lead.

After being fouled with 21 seconds remaining in regulation and USC nursing a one-point lead, he missed the first of two free throws before hitting the second.

Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis hit a jumper with three seconds remaining to force overtime, then the Beach took an early four-point lead in the extra session before fending off USC for the win.

James, who was rated a four-star prospect in the 2023 class by the 247 Sports composite rankings, was cleared to play on Nov. 30, and he competed in his first full contact practice on Dec. 7, according to ESPN.

BRONNY JAMES CHASE DOWN BLOCK 😱



REMIND YOU OF SOMEONE?



(via @Pac12Network) pic.twitter.com/8bCkOFKYU5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 10, 2023

What’s next?

The Trojans (5-4) will play next Sunday at Auburn, a game that will be televised on ESPN starting at 11 a.m. MST.

USC opens Pac-12 play on Dec. 28 at Oregon (7 p.m., ESPN2).

Utah will play Bronny James and USC once during the regular season, when the Runnin’ Utes play in Los Angeles on Feb. 15 (9 p.m., FS1).