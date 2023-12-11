For people used to searching online for medical information, consulting artificial intelligence may be more of a skip than a leap. But be warned: A new study from Long Island University found that ChatGPT answered three dozen medication-related questions correctly or completely only a quarter of the time.

The questions, which had actually been asked of the university's College of Pharmacy drug information service, suggest that Dr. ChatGPT leaves a lot to be desired.

The findings were presented last week at the annual meeting of the American Society for Health-Systems Pharmacists in Anaheim, California.

As CNN reported, the queries “often yielded inaccurate — or even dangerous — responses.”

Of the 29 questions the chatbot missed, researchers said the artificial intelligence did not directly answer 11 of them and 10 were inaccurate. A dozen of the answers were incomplete, as well.

Sometimes, the artificial intelligence response was dangerous, as when ChatGPT was asked if it was OK to take COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid with the blood pressure medication verapamil. Although ChatGPT said there would be no ill effects, adverse interactions have been documented — including significant drops in blood pressure, causing fainting and dizziness.

“Using ChatGPT to address this question would put a patient at risk for an unwanted and preventable drug interaction,” study co-author Sara Grossman, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Long Island University, told CNN.

The researchers asked ChatGPT to provide scientific references for its responses. It could do so only for about 20% of them — and each of those contained well-formatted fake references. Past studies have shown the AI “even includes the names of actual authors who have published in journals,” as Firstpost.com reported.

Per CNN, “The Long Island University study is not the first to raise concerns about ChatGPT’s fictional citations. Previous research has also documented that, when asked medical questions, ChatGPT can create deceptive forgeries of scientific references, even listing the names of real authors with previous publications in scientific journals.”

In this study, the chatbot also made a potentially dangerous mistake. Asked to convert doses of a muscle relaxant that’s injected into the spine, the software calculation was off by a “factor of 1,000.”

OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, tells users not to rely on the artificial intelligence for medical advice or for “diagnostic or treatment services for serious medical conditions.”

The recommendation is echoed by health experts and others.

“AI-based tools have the potential to impact both clinical and operational aspects of care,” Gina Luchen, pharmacist and director of digital health and data for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, told Fox Business. “Pharmacists should remain vigilant stewards of patient safety by evaluating the appropriateness and validity of specific AI tools for medication-related uses and continuing to educate patients on trusted sources for medical information.

“According to the study’s findings, anyone considering using ChatGPT for drug-related information — including patients and health care professionals — should proceed with caution. They should speak with professionals directly for any medical advice, whether utilizing the paid or free version with access to real-time data,” Firstpost.com reported.

ChatGPT has broad appeal elsewhere. According to CNBC, “ChatGPT broke records as the fastest-growing consumer app in history, and now has about 100 million weekly active users, along with more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies using the platform, according to OpenAI. Earlier this year, Microsoft invested an additional $10 billion in the company, making it the biggest AI investment of the year, according to PitchBook, and OpenAI is reportedly in talks to close a deal that would lead to an $86 billion valuation.”

As for diagnosis, a study published in August in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that ChatGPT was roughly 72% accurate when it came to general decision-making, “from coming up with possible diagnoses to making final diagnoses and care management decisions,” per a Mass General Brigham news release.

