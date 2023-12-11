Thunder 134, Jazz 120: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz fell to 7-16 on the season with a 134-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Paycom Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes, looking pretty effortless against the Jazz.

Worst performance: With Walker Kessler (right foot soreness) and John Collins (illness) sidelined there was some pressure on Kelly Olynyk and Ömer Yurtseven to pick up some slack. They combined for four points.

38: A garbage time run might make the score a little misleading. The Jazz were completely blown out in this game, trailing by as many as 38 points.

47.4%: It’s a bit of a trend at this point that Jazz opponents have a good night shooting from 3-point range. The Thunder certainly did that, shooting 47.4% from long range (18-of-38).

28: The Thunder scored 28 points off 17 Jazz turnovers.

30: Rookie Keyonte George had a career-best 30 points.

Best of the best: Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t even need the 3-point line to have his impressive night. He missed his single 3-point attempt, but was efficient from everywhere else on the court and a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe.

Worst of the worst: Olynyk and Yurtseven combined for just 11 rebounds, meanwhile Josh Giddey had 10 of his own rebounds for the Thunder.