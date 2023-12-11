When news broke on Dec. 4 that Sam Leavitt, a now former Michigan State quarterback who was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school, had entered the transfer portal, many BYU and Utah State football fans’ interest was piqued.

After all, Leavitt prepped at Pleasant Grove High School during the 2020 season — one of many players who moved to Utah to play high school football during the early stages of the pandemic — and more importantly, his older brother, Dallin Leavitt, had played for both the Cougars and Aggies before embarking on a successful NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

The chance to add a player of Sam Leavitt’s quality — he was rated the 18th-best QB prospect in the country in the 2023 signing class — was intriguing. Of that there can be little question.

Leavitt’s college football future will not be in Utah, however. Outside of games as a visiting player, that is.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback announced on social media Monday morning that he is transferring to Arizona State.

Leavitt told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman that he was sold on the move by ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo, although it didn’t hurt that Arizona is much closer to his Oregon home than Michigan.

“I loved my time with coach Dillingham and (quarterbacks coach Marcus) Arroyo and talking ball for as much time possible sold me the most with what they have to offer,” Leavitt told Huffman. “I knew it was the place for me after spending four hours in a position meeting going over everything and seeing the enthusiasm and excitement and creativity for the game that they bring.”

Leavitt added, “The coaches were everything. They are the reason that I am going there. I love every thing they do.”

Leavitt joins a Sun Devils team that struggled this season, particularly with quarterback play.

Six players played QB and/or threw multiple passes for ASU in 2023:



Trenton Bourguet (1,486 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions).

Jaden Rashada (485 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions).

Drew Pyne (273 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions).

Jacob Conover (130 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions).

Cameron Skattebo (130 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception).

Jalin Conyers (20 passing yards).

That is a group that included a transfer from Notre Dame (Pyne), BYU (Connover) and a highly touted prep prospect (Rashada).

Pyne has since transferred from ASU, but the reality is the Sun Devils need better quarterback play entering the Big 12 next season.

Leavitt expects to have to battle for the starting spot. “As of right now, it will be a 50/50 battle going into the year,” Leavitt told Huffman, but he believes ASU is the program that can propel him to a professional playing career.

“It’s so relieving,” Leavitt said. “It takes an insane amount of stress off my plate knowing that I found a great spot to set me up for the NFL.”

