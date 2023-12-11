What Dalton Kincaid said about Taylor Swift and his jersey swap with Travis Kelce

Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid let his love of both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce show after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

The former Ute and the Bills weren’t the only ones to travel to Kansas City for Sunday’s game. Swift was also at Arrowhead Stadium to support boyfriend Kelce.

Kincaid, a known Swiftie, as Swift fans are called, didn’t know until after the game that he was only a few yards away from the singer as she walked into the stadium.

A video shared by the NFL on TikTok and shared by others on social media shows Bills players waiting to run out of the tunnel onto the field with Swift walking behind them. She was likely on her way to Kelce’s suite to watch the game.

And your starting QB for the Buffalo Bills…..TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/a4xU384hHS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2023

What did Dalton Kincaid say about playing in front of Taylor Swift?

The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald reported that Kincaid was showing his teammates the video after the game while “deeply lamenting” that he didn’t realize how close Swift was.

“I mean I’m sure she’s upset (about the Chiefs’ loss),” he told Fitzgerald, in regards to playing in front of the singer. “Maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.”

Dalton Kincaid, a HUGE fan of Taylor Swift, was showing this to Bills players in locker room, deeply lamenting he didn’t realize she was so close.



I asked him about playing in front of her, he said: “I mean I’m sure she’s upset… maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.” pic.twitter.com/E7FDfZ2s2Z — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 11, 2023

What did Dalton Kincaid say about Travis Kelce?

After the game, Kincaid, who went for 21 yards on five receptions Sunday, exchanged jerseys with Kelce. He told Matthew Bové, of 7 News WKBW in Buffalo, that the exchange was “pretty cool.”

“I think (fellow tight end) Dawson (Knox) is a little upset,” he joked. “But I’m pretty excited.”

Again I have been saying that Dalton Kincaid is definitely being compared to Travis Kelce and I was not even kidding about it pic.twitter.com/uIbnaG5Iy9 — Bills Revenge Sunday vs Dallas (7-6) (@SuperSenpaiZ) December 11, 2023

Sunday wasn’t the first time the two tight ends have met. Inspired by Swift and Swifties, Kincaid made Kelce a friendship bracelet that he gave him while at this year’s Tight End University in June.

The bracelet exchange came a couple of weeks before Kelce unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a bracelet with his number on it at the Kansas City stop of her tour, which kickstarted their relationship, according to Swift’s Time Magazine’s Person of the Year interview published last week.

Is Dalton Kincaid a Swiftie?

Kincaid’s love of Swift’s music has been public information for a while now.

During his final season with Utah, the Utah football social media team asked players which teammate they’d never give the (music) aux cord to, and several said Kincaid.

Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna said it’s because Kincaid “always plays Taylor Swift.”