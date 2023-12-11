Facebook Twitter
How Utah’s win over BYU impacted both schools in the latest AP top 25 rankings

The Cougars fell in the poll after their first loss of the season, while the Runnin’ Utes picked up votes for the first time this season

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives the ball with Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) on defense during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah’s upset of then-No. 14 BYU on Saturday led to movement for both teams in the latest Associated Press top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Cougars (8-1) fell four spots to No. 18 in Monday’s new rankings after losing for the first time this season — it’s the third consecutive week BYU has been ranked in the AP poll.

The Runnin’ Utes (7-2), meanwhile, picked up 25 votes in the poll and are seventh among teams outside the top 25 and in the “others receiving votes” category.

Monday marks the first time this season that Utah has received votes in the AP poll, while BYU has been receiving votes since beating then-ranked San Diego State during the season’s first week.

There are six Big 12 teams ranked in the latest AP top 25 poll — in addition to BYU, Kansas is No. 2, Houston is No. 4, Baylor is No. 6, Oklahoma is No. 11 (the Sooners moved up eight spots this week) and Texas is No. 19.

Arizona stayed No. 1 in the poll — the Wildcats are coming off a 98-73 win over No. 23 Wisconsin — and is the lone Pac-12 team currently in the rankings. Colorado is the first team outside the rankings, with 116 votes, while Washington received two votes after a win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga.

In the NET rankings, where BYU was No. 1 going into the game against Utah, the Cougars have dropped to No. 3. The Utes, meanwhile, jumped 17 spots to No. 32.

