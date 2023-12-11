9 singers are left on ‘The Voice.’ Here’s how to vote for your favorite

Now in its 24th season — the first without country star Blake Shelton as a coach — “The Voice” has whittled the competition down to nine singers.

Here’s a look at who’s left in the competition and how to vote.

Who are the top 9 singers on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Below are the top nine singers this season, and a clip of their audition.

Team Reba

Ruby Leigh

Jordan Rainer

Jacquie Roar

Team Gwen

Bias

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Huntley

Nini Iris

Team Legend

Mac Royals

Lila Forde

How do you vote on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

“The Voice” gives fans two methods of voting: online or through the show’s official app.

How to vote on ‘The Voice’ online

You can vote online for your favorite singer at voice.vote.nbc.com. The online voting window for the Dec. 11 episode begins at 6 p.m. MST and is open until 5 a.m. MST on Dec. 12.

This same voting schedule applies to the Dec. 18 episode, which will feature the final five, per NBC.com.

On Dec. 12, “The Voice” will reveal the top four singers who are guaranteed a spot in the final round of the competition. The bottom five will then compete for the instant save during that episode. Fans will have a five-minute window during the episode to vote for the singer they want to save, according to NBC.com.

Instant save voting has the same two voting methods: online and via the app.

How to vote through ‘The Voice’ app

“The Voice” official app is available to download from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Who is predicted to win ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, a country singer/yodeler from Foley, Missouri, who is on Team Reba, is a favorite to win Season 24.

What time does ‘The Voice’ air?

The top nine episode of “The Voice” airs on NBC Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. MST. The show will reveal the results of viewer voting on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. MST.

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale?

The first part of “The Voice” finale airs Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. MST. The two-hour episode will feature the top five contestants performing a ballad and an up-tempo song. “The Voice” will crown the Season 24 winner, based on overnight audience voting, during a two-hour episode that airs 8 p.m. MST on NBC.