Niall Horan is looking for back-to-back wins on ‘The Voice’ — with 1 of these 3 singers

Niall Horan entered Season 24 of “The Voice” with a major advantage as the coach with the most recent win. The former One Direction member won his inaugural season as coach earlier this year with contestant Gina Miles.

Now, Horan is back for his second season, and he’s looking for back-to-back victories. Here’s a look at the three remaining singers on Horan’s team who have a shot at making that happen.

Who is on ‘The Voice’ Team Niall for Season 24?

Mara Justine

Mara Justine had all four coaches fighting over her with her rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” during her audition.

“I love your voice, I love your confidence, your stage presence,” Reba McEntire told the 21-year-old singer from New Jersey following the performance.

Horan added that Justine was setting the bar high for the competition this season and told the singer she was in his “wheelhouse.” But Justine opted to join John Legend’s team — after performing an impromptu duet with the Grammy Award-winning singer on his hit “All of Me.”

Justine stayed with Legend until the Knockouts, where she got stolen by Horan.

“The Voice” isn’t Justine’s first reality competition show. Over the years, the singer has also competed on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” making it to the top 12 and top 14, respectively.

Huntley

It only took a few notes of The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” for Huntley to get all four coaches to turn around. And it was clear to all four coaches that Huntley, a 33-year-old singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a seasoned artist who knows what he’s doing.

“You sing your own way,” said Horan, who noted that he loved the power and control in Huntley’s voice. “It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

“Your voice is incredible,” McEntire added, noting that she heard some Chris Stapleton styling in his Southern rock voice.

Huntley was visibly touched by the coaches’ responses to his performance.

“It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me,” Legend said. “Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley ultimately ended up joining Horan’s team, where he has remained for the entire competition.

Nini Iris

Niall Horan fought really hard to get Nini Iris on his team — and it paid off.

Horan and all of the coaches were floored following the 27-year-old singer’s performance of “I See Red,” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. Gwen Stefani called it “a Grammys performance” and Horan went so far as to say he believed Iris could win the whole competition.

“That was the best vocal of the day, without a shadow of a doubt,” Horan told the singer, who hails from the country Georgia but has lived in New York for the past seven years. “The pop rock singer in you really came to fruition. It was so strong, powerful, commanding. ... I think we’re looking at a potential winner here.”

“Your singing is absolutely spectacular,” McEntire added. “I think you could sing anything. You could probably sing the phone book and all of us would’ve turned around.”

In the end, Iris opted to join Horan’s team, where she has stayed for her entire run on the competition, each week getting closer to making the coach’s prediction come true.