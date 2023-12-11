Layton Utah Temple open house and dedication dates announced

The construction of the Layton Utah Temple is nearly complete. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the temple.

On June 16, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication. There will be two sessions — one held at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. MDT.

All congregations in the Layton Utah Temple district will be able to watch the dedicatory sessions via broadcast.

The temple’s open house will take place prior to the dedication from April 19 to June 1, 2024, throughout the week, excluding Sundays. The public is invited to attend.

For members of the Church of Jesus Christ, temples are sacred buildings where they can go to participate in ordinances and feel a close connection to God. In Utah, there are a total of 28 temples either in use, announced or under construction that serve the nearly 2.3 million Latter-day Saints who live in the state.

The Church of Jesus Christ will hold a media day on April 15, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson, prophet and leader of the worldwide Church of Jesus Christ, announced the construction of Layton Utah Temple during his April 2018 general conference talk “Let Us All Press On.”

“Eventual exaltation requires our complete fidelity now to covenants we make and ordinances we receive in the house of the Lord” President Nelson said. He added as the membership of the Church of Jesus Christ increases, the church wants to build temples closer to members.

“My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will,” President Nelson said.

Construction for the Layton Utah Temple began with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number in attendance at the groundbreaking was small.

“The Layton Temple will be a large and beautiful temple,” then-Utah Area President Elder Craig C. Christensen said during the groundbreaking. “Like every temple, it is the product of the faith of Latter-day Saints who live in this area and around the world. It reflects our faith in Heavenly Father’s great plan of happiness, and in his Son Jesus Christ, including his Atonement and Resurrection.”

Related Crane lifts new Angel Moroni statue atop spire of Layton Utah Temple

Puebla Mexico Temple open house and dedication

The Church of Jesus Christ also announced that Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside over the dedication for the Puebla Mexico Temple on May 19, 2024. Construction for this temple began on Nov. 30, 2019.

The open house will take place from March 29 to April 20, 2024, excluding Sundays. The media day will be held on March 25, 2024.

President Nelson announced the Puebla Mexico Temple in October 2018 general conference during his talk “Becoming Exemplary Latter-day Saints.”

“To those who have been long absent from the temple, I encourage you to prepare and return as soon as possible,” President Nelson said. “Then I invite you to worship in the temple and pray to feel deeply the Savior’s infinite love for you, that each of you may gain your own testimony that he directs this sacred and ageless work.”

Related See photos of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple receiving its Angel Moroni statue

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple open house and dedication

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will preside at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication on April 28, 2024. The open house will start on March 15 and go through March 30, 2024, excluding Sundays.

The media day will be on March 12, 2024.

Then-church President Thomas S. Monson announced the construction of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple during his talk “As We Meet Together,” given on Oct. 2, 2010.

“The ordinances performed in our temples are vital to our salvation and to the salvation of our deceased loved ones,” President Monson said. “May we continue faithful in attending the temples, which are being built closer and closer to our members.”

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple took place on Jan. 17, 2019. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum on the Twelve Apostles, presided at the event and said, “This property, this city, this province, and the entire nation of the Philippines will never be the same as a result of the construction of this building.”

Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking

The Church of Jesus Christ announced that the groundbreaking for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will take place on Jan. 27, 2024. Elder Shayne M. Bowen, first counselor in the North America Southeast Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking.

President Nelson announced the construction of the temple in his April 2022 general conference address “Now is the Time.”

“As the church grows, we strive to keep pace by building more temples. Forty-four new temples are presently under construction. More are being renewed. I pray for the skilled people who work on those projects across the world,” President Nelson said.

The Antananarivo Madagascar Temple location announced

The location of the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple has been announced. It will be built on a 9.8-acre site located at Fokontany Andranoro, Ambohibao, Antehiroka, Andranomena, Madagascar.

President Nelson announced this temple in October 2021 during his talk “Make Time for the Lord.” It will be the first temple in Madagascar.

“As I emphasized this morning, please make time for the Lord in His holy house,” President Nelson said during his talk. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

