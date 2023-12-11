Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 11, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah left guard Keaton Bills declares for NFL draft

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah left guard Keaton Bills declares for NFL draft
Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills blocks

Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills (51) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Utah left guard Keaton Bills has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced Monday on social media.

The steady presence on Utah’s offensive line has started the majority of games since 2020, including starting in all 12 games in 2023, all at left guard. Over his five-year Utah career, Bills played in 45 games, starting 36.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound senior earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in the 2022 and 2023 season.

This year, Bills was one of Utah’s most consistent offensive linemen, earning the top Pro Football Focus blocking grade (70.6) along the Utes’ offensive line.

Bills becomes the fourth Ute to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, joining safeties Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop and wide receiver Devaughn Vele. Junior right tackle Sataoa Laumea accepted a Senior Bowl invite, which usually means a draft declaration is soon to follow.

Related

Next Up In Sports
Can Zach Wilson lead the Jets to the playoffs?
What does BYU need out of the transfer portal in 2024?
Did Fred Warner’s 49ers predict DK Metcalf’s meltdown?
Another transfer portal QB that BYU was reportedly pursuing has made his commitment
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for BYU football? Tracking 2024 decisions
What Dalton Kincaid said about Taylor Swift and his jersey swap with Travis Kelce