Utah left guard Keaton Bills declares for NFL draft

Utah left guard Keaton Bills has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced Monday on social media.

The steady presence on Utah’s offensive line has started the majority of games since 2020, including starting in all 12 games in 2023, all at left guard. Over his five-year Utah career, Bills played in 45 games, starting 36.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound senior earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in the 2022 and 2023 season.

This year, Bills was one of Utah’s most consistent offensive linemen, earning the top Pro Football Focus blocking grade (70.6) along the Utes’ offensive line.

Bills becomes the fourth Ute to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, joining safeties Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop and wide receiver Devaughn Vele. Junior right tackle Sataoa Laumea accepted a Senior Bowl invite, which usually means a draft declaration is soon to follow.