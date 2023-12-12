Well over 20 kids were waiting for Isaac Wilson’s autograph when he came out of the locker room at Syracuse High School after a game earlier this year. In a surreal experience indeed, he signed hats, jerseys and random pieces paper for all of them while chatting them up a bit.

“I was laughing, I was like this has never happened before,” said Wilson.

It happened a couple more times this season, but likely wouldn’t have happened had he not been Zach Wilson’s little brother, a moniker he’s heard countless times the past two years as Corner Canyon’s starting quarterback. His older brother, who enjoyed a great career at BYU and then was the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft in 2021, no doubt cast a long shadow for his younger brother.

Those who follow high school football in Utah have long since stopped calling him Zach Wilson’s little brother. He’s just Isaac Wilson, the last of the four Wilson brothers to play at Corner Canyon who’s blazing his own trail by committing to the University of Utah.

At the high school level, Isaac Wilson is by far the most accomplished of the four, and he hopes it won’t be long until those outside the Draper community where he grew up start seeing him as more than just the younger brother of an NFL quarterback.

“I feel like I’m starting to make a name for myself. I still have a long way to go. He’s in the NFL. I’m not even in college yet,” said Isaac Wilson.

The latter will happen this January when he enrolls early at the University of Utah, and the former isn’t out of the question either for the record-setting quarterback, who has been named the Deseret News’ 2023 Mr. Football recipient, the 27th in the history of the award.

In leading Corner Canyon to a 13-1 record and 6A state championship this season, Wilson set a new single-season state record for total offense with 5,901 yards to go along with his 62 total touchdowns, which ranks eighth all time.

The record he broke previously belonged to former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, who led the Chargers to the 2020 state title with 5,867 yards of total offense. Wilson eclipsed it by 34 yards.

In subtle ways, Dart helped shape Wilson into the record-setting quarterback he became, as did numerous other elite quarterbacks he got a front-row seat to watch during his own development.

First and foremost was his older brother Zach Wilson, whom Isaac Wilson watched play at Corner Canyon from 2015 to 2017, only the last of which he was coached by current Charger coach Eric Kjar. Then he got to watch Cole Hagen shine at QB for two years while his other brothers played defense for the program.

After Hagen graduated, Dart took over as QB, which was Isaac Wilson’s freshman year.

“Jaxson, he had that vibe to him where he could stay really cool, calm and collected, and that really helped our team cause everyone could see him as a leader,” said Wilson, who said he still talks with Dart, who just finished up his second season as the Ole Miss starting QB.

Kjar believes Wilson has many of the same mental attributes as Dart, primarily the ability to not get caught up in the noise.

“Attribute wise, my favorite part about Isaac is he has a short memory, which is awesome cause that’s how you want to have it as a quarterback,” said Kjar.

While Wilson learned a lot about mentality, leadership and playmaking from Dart, his sophomore season he got great exposure to extreme preparation from senior Devin Brown, Ohio State’s backup QB this season who will likely be the starter in the Cotton Bowl in a couple weeks.

“He loved to learn. He had by far the most hours on our film by a long shot. He came here right off the bat and he was trying to learn as much as he could, as fast as he could. He has that grind to him, and I learned through him to grind through film and watching tape with Kjar,” said Wilson.

Brown went on to set the single-season state record with 4,875 passing yards and the third-most passing TDs with 57.

Wilson’s junior season was his time to finally step out of the shadows of the greats before him as Corner Canyon’s starting quarterback. Advice he got from his brother helped guide him through two remarkable seasons at the helm of the mighty Charger offense.

“Keep football simple and keep your confidence high. Be confident and not cocky. Because there’s a big difference between those two because if you’re too cocky people are going to take advantage of that,” said Isaac Wilson.

He enjoyed a strong season as a junior with 3,772 passing yards, 40 passing TDs and 17 interceptions while leading Corner Canyon to a 6A runner-up finish. He also rushed for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

His senior season he made a marked improvement in every statistical category, the product of great pedigree, great work ethic and a hunger to live up to the expectations of the great QBs at Corner Canyon before him.

“There’s little bits in pieces that I’ve seen from him that he’s taken from all those guys,” said Kjar, who also credits Wilson’s dad Mike with playing a huge role in his development. “He’s always helped him, having that father figure to help push him. Isaac knows what his goals were, and sometimes kids just need that little kick in the butt to go do the extra stuff.”

His senior season he completed 254 of 382 passes (66%) for 4,508 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,270 yards and 13 scores. His yards per completion was 17.7.

Being a great teammate and friend is something he’s never needed a kick in the butt about. Two years ago during Cody Hagen’s Mr. Football photoshoot with the Deseret News, it was Isaac Wilson who was out there holding lights and doing whatever other menial tasks needed to be done.

Despite being the “big guy” on campus, he’s never too big to go cheer on fellow classmates either. He’ll sit in the front row sometimes for home volleyball or basketball games.

Kjar recalls watching Wilson at one volleyball game feign a cardiac arrest after a massive kill from the Chargers, with his fellow fans performing quick resuscitation.

“He wants to see everybody do well. He’s not worried about being the only guy who needs to have success around here,” said Kjar. “Teachers love him, our principal loves him, he’s just a fun likeable kid.”

This season when he was dealing with a knee injury, one of the biggest reasons he played through the injury were his teammates, and notably to make sure receiver and great friend Tate Kjar kept getting great recruiting interest. He ended up signing at Utah State.

Wilson will go under the knife to repair the knee injury soon, which makes participating in spring ball at the University of Utah unlikely. The four-star recruit should be ready for fall practices though as he’ll try and win the backup job behind Cam Rising.

Physically, Kjar said Wilson has the traits to be successful at the next level.

“Arm strength. He can definitely get it down the field and throw on the move really well, even though we didn’t always do a ton of that, but when he had to extend a play and get outside the pocket he’s great with that kind of stuff,” said Kjar. “Physically, he got faster and stronger throughout his career and I think that was why he was able to run so well this year and put up some pretty crazy rushing numbers.”

And from a mentality standpoint, there aren’t many high school quarterbacks who’ve seen it all quite like him.

“He’s got all this stuff outside the program and beyond that you would don’t expect a high school quarterback to deal with that he’s had to deal with because he’s Zach’s brother, and I think it’s really helped him, especially with what he’s going to face forward,” said Kjar.

At Corner Canyon, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the brief but storied history of elite quarterbacks at the program.