Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports Utah Football

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson carves out his own legacy, named 2023 Deseret News Mr. Football

Those who follow high school football in Utah have long since stopped referring to Isaac Wilson as Zach Wilson’s little brother

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson carves out his own legacy, named 2023 Deseret News Mr. Football
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Dec. 6, 2023.

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson, who was named Deseret News’ Mr. Football, poses for photos in Draper on Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Well over 20 kids were waiting for Isaac Wilson’s autograph when he came out of the locker room at Syracuse High School after a game earlier this year. In a surreal experience indeed, he signed hats, jerseys and random pieces paper for all of them while chatting them up a bit.

“I was laughing, I was like this has never happened before,” said Wilson.

It happened a couple more times this season, but likely wouldn’t have happened had he not been Zach Wilson’s little brother, a moniker he’s heard countless times the past two years as Corner Canyon’s starting quarterback. His older brother, who enjoyed a great career at BYU and then was the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft in 2021, no doubt cast a long shadow for his younger brother.

Those who follow high school football in Utah have long since stopped calling him Zach Wilson’s little brother. He’s just Isaac Wilson, the last of the four Wilson brothers to play at Corner Canyon who’s blazing his own trail by committing to the University of Utah.

At the high school level, Isaac Wilson is by far the most accomplished of the four, and he hopes it won’t be long until those outside the Draper community where he grew up start seeing him as more than just the younger brother of an NFL quarterback.

“I feel like I’m starting to make a name for myself. I still have a long way to go. He’s in the NFL. I’m not even in college yet,” said Isaac Wilson.

The latter will happen this January when he enrolls early at the University of Utah, and the former isn’t out of the question either for the record-setting quarterback, who has been named the Deseret News’ 2023 Mr. Football recipient, the 27th in the history of the award.

merlin_3009715.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 9
merlin_3009713.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 9
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 9
merlin_3009709.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 9
merlin_3009707.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 9
merlin_3009705.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 9
merlin_3009703.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 9
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Dec. 6, 2023.

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 9
merlin_3009699.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 9
merlin_3009715.jpg
merlin_3009713.jpg
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos
merlin_3009709.jpg
merlin_3009707.jpg
merlin_3009705.jpg
merlin_3009703.jpg
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson poses for Mr. Football photos in Draper on Dec. 6, 2023.
merlin_3009699.jpg

In leading Corner Canyon to a 13-1 record and 6A state championship this season, Wilson set a new single-season state record for total offense with 5,901 yards to go along with his 62 total touchdowns, which ranks eighth all time.

The record he broke previously belonged to former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, who led the Chargers to the 2020 state title with 5,867 yards of total offense. Wilson eclipsed it by 34 yards.

In subtle ways, Dart helped shape Wilson into the record-setting quarterback he became, as did numerous other elite quarterbacks he got a front-row seat to watch during his own development.

First and foremost was his older brother Zach Wilson, whom Isaac Wilson watched play at Corner Canyon from 2015 to 2017, only the last of which he was coached by current Charger coach Eric Kjar. Then he got to watch Cole Hagen shine at QB for two years while his other brothers played defense for the program.

After Hagen graduated, Dart took over as QB, which was Isaac Wilson’s freshman year.

“Jaxson, he had that vibe to him where he could stay really cool, calm and collected, and that really helped our team cause everyone could see him as a leader,” said Wilson, who said he still talks with Dart, who just finished up his second season as the Ole Miss starting QB.

Kjar believes Wilson has many of the same mental attributes as Dart, primarily the ability to not get caught up in the noise.

“Attribute wise, my favorite part about Isaac is he has a short memory, which is awesome cause that’s how you want to have it as a quarterback,” said Kjar.

Related

While Wilson learned a lot about mentality, leadership and playmaking from Dart, his sophomore season he got great exposure to extreme preparation from senior Devin Brown, Ohio State’s backup QB this season who will likely be the starter in the Cotton Bowl in a couple weeks.

“He loved to learn. He had by far the most hours on our film by a long shot. He came here right off the bat and he was trying to learn as much as he could, as fast as he could. He has that grind to him, and I learned through him to grind through film and watching tape with Kjar,” said Wilson.

Brown went on to set the single-season state record with 4,875 passing yards and the third-most passing TDs with 57.

Wilson’s junior season was his time to finally step out of the shadows of the greats before him as Corner Canyon’s starting quarterback. Advice he got from his brother helped guide him through two remarkable seasons at the helm of the mighty Charger offense.

“Keep football simple and keep your confidence high. Be confident and not cocky. Because there’s a big difference between those two because if you’re too cocky people are going to take advantage of that,” said Isaac Wilson.

He enjoyed a strong season as a junior with 3,772 passing yards, 40 passing TDs and 17 interceptions while leading Corner Canyon to a 6A runner-up finish. He also rushed for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

His senior season he made a marked improvement in every statistical category, the product of great pedigree, great work ethic and a hunger to live up to the expectations of the great QBs at Corner Canyon before him.

Past.Mr.Footballs

27 years of Deseret News

Mr. Football recipients

merlin_2843863.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart poses for photos in Draper as he is named 2020 Mr. Football on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News



“There’s little bits in pieces that I’ve seen from him that he’s taken from all those guys,” said Kjar, who also credits Wilson’s dad Mike with playing a huge role in his development. “He’s always helped him, having that father figure to help push him. Isaac knows what his goals were, and sometimes kids just need that little kick in the butt to go do the extra stuff.”

His senior season he completed 254 of 382 passes (66%) for 4,508 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,270 yards and 13 scores. His yards per completion was 17.7.

Being a great teammate and friend is something he’s never needed a kick in the butt about. Two years ago during Cody Hagen’s Mr. Football photoshoot with the Deseret News, it was Isaac Wilson who was out there holding lights and doing whatever other menial tasks needed to be done.

Despite being the “big guy” on campus, he’s never too big to go cheer on fellow classmates either. He’ll sit in the front row sometimes for home volleyball or basketball games.

Kjar recalls watching Wilson at one volleyball game feign a cardiac arrest after a massive kill from the Chargers, with his fellow fans performing quick resuscitation.

“He wants to see everybody do well. He’s not worried about being the only guy who needs to have success around here,” said Kjar. “Teachers love him, our principal loves him, he’s just a fun likeable kid.”

This season when he was dealing with a knee injury, one of the biggest reasons he played through the injury were his teammates, and notably to make sure receiver and great friend Tate Kjar kept getting great recruiting interest. He ended up signing at Utah State.

Wilson will go under the knife to repair the knee injury soon, which makes participating in spring ball at the University of Utah unlikely. The four-star recruit should be ready for fall practices though as he’ll try and win the backup job behind Cam Rising.

Physically, Kjar said Wilson has the traits to be successful at the next level.

“Arm strength. He can definitely get it down the field and throw on the move really well, even though we didn’t always do a ton of that, but when he had to extend a play and get outside the pocket he’s great with that kind of stuff,” said Kjar. “Physically, he got faster and stronger throughout his career and I think that was why he was able to run so well this year and put up some pretty crazy rushing numbers.”

And from a mentality standpoint, there aren’t many high school quarterbacks who’ve seen it all quite like him.

“He’s got all this stuff outside the program and beyond that you would don’t expect a high school quarterback to deal with that he’s had to deal with because he’s Zach’s brother, and I think it’s really helped him, especially with what he’s going to face forward,” said Kjar.

At Corner Canyon, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the brief but storied history of elite quarterbacks at the program.

merlin_3007195.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson runs away from Skyridge defense to score a touchdown in the 6A high school football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 26
merlin_3007167.jpg

Corner Canyon High School plays against Skyridge High School for the 6A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 26
merlin_3007147.jpg

Corner Canyon High School plays against Skyridge High School for the 6A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 26
merlin_3007145.jpg

Corner Canyon High School’s Isaac Wilson runs the ball with Skyridge High School’s Noah Bird on defense during the 6A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 26
merlin_3007143.jpg

Corner Canyon High School’s Isaac Wilson, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Brayden Eyre during the 6A football state championship against Skyridge High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 26
merlin_3007141.jpg

Corner Canyon High School’s Isaac Wilson carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the 6A football state championship against Skyridge High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 26
merlin_3005774.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson is forced out of bounds by Lehi’s Paul Latu just before scoring as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Corner Canyon won. 63-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 26
merlin_2992997.jpg

Corner Canyon High School and Bishop Gorman High School of Las Vegas, NV, compete in a non-conference football game at Corner Canyon High school in Draper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 26
merlin_2992993.jpg

Corner Canyon High School and Bishop Gorman High School of Las Vegas, NV, compete in a non-conference football game at Corner Canyon High school in Draper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 26
merlin_2992979.jpg

Corner Canyon’s QB Isaac Wilson runs past causes Bishop Gorman’s Key’trin Harris during a non-conference football game at Corner Canyon High school in Draper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 26
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson looks up at the scoreboard during his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A football semifinal.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson looks up at the scoreboard at the close of his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A football semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 26
merlin_2949797.jpg

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson and teammates prepare to face Farmington in a 6A football semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 26
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson has committed to play college football for the Utah Utes.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson prepares to face Farmington in a 6A football semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 26
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson is interviewed after his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson is interviewed by media after his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A football semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 26
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws during a 6A football semifinal game against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws during a 6A football semifinal game against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 26
merlin_2949787.jpg

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson runs the ball in a 6A football semifinal against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 26
merlin_2983799.jpg

Isaac Wilson talks with his dad Mike Wilson during a 7-on-7 passing league game in Layton on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 26
merlin_2983797.jpg

Isaac Wilson talks with his dad Mike Wilson during a 7-on-7 passing league game in Layton on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 26
merlin_2983789.jpg

Isaac Wilson and his dad Mike Wilson pose for a photo during a break of a 7-on-7 passing league game in Layton on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 26
merlin_2950881.jpg

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) runs the ball while playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 26
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Utah.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson lines up a pass during a 6A football state semifinal against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 26
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson passes the ball as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson passes the ball as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Corner Canyon won 35-6.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 26
merlin_2943820.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson scores a rushing touchdown as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Corner Canyon won 35-6.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 26
merlin_2941131.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson, passes the ball as Skyridge and Corner Canyon play a football game in Lehi on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Corner Canyon won 21-17.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 26
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson committed to Utah last week and is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2024 recruiting class.

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson, looks to pass as Skyridge and Corner Canyon play a football game in Lehi on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Corner Canyon won 21-17.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 26
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws a pass during a game against Bingham at Bingham High School in South Jordan.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws a pass during a varsity football game against Bingham at Bingham High School in South Jordan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
26 of 26
merlin_3007195.jpg
merlin_3007167.jpg
merlin_3007147.jpg
merlin_3007145.jpg
merlin_3007143.jpg
merlin_3007141.jpg
merlin_3005774.jpg
merlin_2992997.jpg
merlin_2992993.jpg
merlin_2992979.jpg
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson looks up at the scoreboard during his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A football semifinal.
merlin_2949797.jpg
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson has committed to play college football for the Utah Utes.
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson is interviewed after his team’s win over Farmington in a 6A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws during a 6A football semifinal game against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
merlin_2949787.jpg
merlin_2983799.jpg
merlin_2983797.jpg
merlin_2983789.jpg
merlin_2950881.jpg
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Utah.
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson passes the ball as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
merlin_2943820.jpg
merlin_2941131.jpg
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson committed to Utah last week and is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2024 recruiting class.
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws a pass during a game against Bingham at Bingham High School in South Jordan.

Next Up In Sports
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah State football? Tracking 2024 decisions
High school football: 1A 8-player all-state football
High school football: Deseret News 2023 1A all-state team
High school football: Deseret News 2023 2A all-state team
High school football: Deseret News 2023 3A all-state team
High school football: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team