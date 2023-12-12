Hundreds of families have a ‘merry little Christmastime’ at annual singalong

Hundreds of families decked the halls, jingled bells, rocked around the Christmas tree and overall had a holly jolly time at the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family's annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along.

The Delta Center was packed with carolers adorned with Christmas trees sweaters, lights, Santa outfits, Grinch fur, reindeer antlers, silver bells, snowflakes and every other Christmas symbol out there. Someone in a banana suit even made an appearance.

A group of Bountiful teens, dressed festively from head to toe including light up Rudolph noses, lit up their row with Christmas spirit as they celebrated. Nate Johnsen, Charlotte Crockett, Leah Nielsen, Morgan Rogers, Rose Ure and Izabel Watts boogied the night away in their Santa, present, and elf costumes.

Nate and Izabel said they have been coming "since they were born." Leah has joined the last three years, Morgan came for her second time and Charlotte and Rose had their singalong debut Monday.

"It was so much fun!" the teens yelled when asked how their night was. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Joy to the World" were the teens' favorite songs of the evening.

All six teenagers said they would "absolutely" come back again and they wished everyone a merry Christmas.

Whitney Swasey said she and her family have been coming to the event for so long, she can't remember the number of years. The Swasey family happily sang along, sporting flashing light necklaces, Santa sweaters, elf hats and more.

"We come every year. It's our family tradition and we just love singing Christmas carols and getting in the holiday spirit," Swasey said.

Swasey said she loves all the Christmas songs and always sings them in opera-style "loud and proud." She said it's a great, free family event that everyone can enjoy.

During slower songs, attendees swayed with their arms around each other and waved their phone lights to the melody. During the upbeat songs, people danced and pranced their hearts out while they belted Christmas cheer.

RubyYates, Aria Holbrook and Millie Airhart of Salt Lake City participate in the 39th Annual Holiday Sing-Along at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Yahosh Bonner of the Bonner Family musical group emceed the event, keeping the crowd hyped up and excited the whole night long. He sang a Christmas song with his brother Oba Bonner called "Let's Light the World."

Suzanne Brenchley and her family have been coming to the singalong for five years.

"It's a fun environment and we like to sing and have fun," Brenchley said. "It gets you in the mood. Plus the music is so professional."

Her daughters Brookelle and Haylee danced in their seats and made it on the jumbotron a few times. Brenchley said she loves watching all the little kids dance to the beat and seeing how festive everyone dresses up for the event.

The West Valley Symphony of Utah provided the music for the carols and the band The National Parks joined in the festivities with some original Christmas songs for the roaring crowd.

"This singalong has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades," said Steve Miller, trustee of the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. "It's the perfect way for families and friends to gather, create memories and celebrate the holiday season."

The free event celebrated its 39th year Monday night. Santa Claus came to town along with the Jazz Bear, dressed in a Santa suit, to help direct the symphony and singers.

"There are very few events I look forward to more than the annual singalong," Gail Miller, owner of the Larry H. Miller Company, said in a statement. "Connecting with my friends in the community during such a special time of the year is nothing short of magical."

The night finished off with joy and confetti filling the room as the crowd sang "Joy to the World."