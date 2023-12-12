High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 20

In a closely fought match, the Milford Tigers defeated the Escalante Moquis 53-47. This improved the Tigers’ record to (2-3), while the Moquis dropped to (3-3). Kilo Tsosie led the scoring for the Tigers with 21 points, including one 3-pointer, while Sadler Barnes added 15 points with one 3-pointer. On the Moquis’ side, Rayce Jenkins was the top performer with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kendal Gardner contributed 10 points.

Nonregion

The Panguitch Bobcats defeated the El Capitan, Ariz. Eagles 54-40, marking their seventh win of the season (7-1). The star performer for the Bobcats was Cache Eyre, who recorded an impressive 22 points that included five 3-pointers. Other notable contributions came from Justin Osburn and Daxton Miller, who both scored 10 points, with Miller further adding eight rebounds, three assists, and five steals to his tally. The Eagles’ leading scorer was Ethan Hammon, with 11 points.

The Rockwell Marshals overwhelmed the Wasatch Academy JV Tigers 71-59, improving their season’s record to (4-5). Luke Henderson led the Marshals by scoring 23 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Kaysen Rife with 18 points and two 3-pointers. The Marshals managed to take a decisive lead in the third quarter scoring 24 points, which led them to secure the victory. Micah Shattuck and Roman Haueter contributed with 10 and 15 points respectively.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels prevailed in a tight contest against the Viewmont Vikings, winning 69-65. Mountain Ridge improve its record to (5-2), while the Vikings’ record now stands at (1-6). Will Lindsay was a standout performer for the Sentinels, scoring 26 points. Meanwhile, Spencer Krainich added 13 points and Jake Allen and Wyatt Syllvester chipped in with eight points - Allen making two 3-pointers. Max Draper led the Vikings with 18 points, which included two 3-pointers and two blocks.

A thrilling game between the Skyline Eagles and the Cottonwood Colts ended in a 65-62 victory for the Eagles, pushing their record to (6-1), while the Colts dropped to (4-3). Landon Shaw led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points, which included a 3-pointer. Beau Bierman added 11 points with one 3-pointer, and Trent Wells put up 10 points, firing in two from beyond the arc. Luke Park gave an exceptional performance for the Colts, securing 25 points, two of which were 3-pointers. John Rosevear also contributed a significant 17 points.

The Ben Lomond Scots managed to secure a 72-60 victory over the Granger Lancers, bringing their record to (4-5), while the Lancers fell to (1-4). Jonathan Alcaraz was the top scorer for the Scots, registering 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Hunter Christensen contributed 10 points, and both Jordan Harrison and Jake East gave 9 points each. For the Lancers, Daudi Aweyso had a standout performance, racking up 31 points and three 3-pointers. Stephen Kpaleh also added 10 points to the team’s total.

The San Juan Broncos (3-5) secured a well-fought victory over Cortez, Colo., 70-64. Jake Ivins led the scoring for the Broncos, tallying a total of 16 points, while Jaggar Nieves and Anthony Done recorded 14 and 12 points respectively. In the third quarter, Cortez, Colorado, pulled ahead with a strong 22-point performance but the resilient Broncos managed to rally in the fourth quarter, scoring an impressive 24 points.

The Lehi Pioneers continued their unbeaten run (4-0) with a commanding 87-51 victory over the Taylorsville Warriors, who now have a record of (1-3). Easton Hawkins led the charge for the Pioneers, contributing 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Ashton Shewell added 14 points, with two being 3-pointers, and Cooper Lewis chipped in with 13 points, nine of which came from 3-pointers. Bronson Dallimore was the leading scorer for the Warriors, tallying 18 points for the game.

The Layton Lancers extended their undefeated start to the season (5-0) with an 80-58 win over the Clearfield Falcons, who saw their record adjust to (3-1). Sam Romer and Josh Checketts were the top scorers for the Lancers with 17 points each, with Romer sinking one 3-pointer. Mekhi Martin contributed 13 points that included two 3-pointers, and Cade Tidwel added 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Peyton Kotter was the standout for the Falcons, scoring 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Chase McNeill chipped in with 12 points.

In a nail-biting contest, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs narrowly prevailed over the Manti Templars with a final score of 72-69. With this win, the Mustangs’ record now stands at (3-3), while the Templars’ (5-1) take their first loss of the season. Luke Johnson topped the Mustangs’ scoring list with 18 points including a 3-pointer. Noah Marsden, Sean Felts, and Drake Carroll all contributed 12 points each, with Marsden and Carroll both delivering multiple 3-pointers. On the Templars’ side, Reggie Frischknecht was the lead scorer with 23 points with Maison Starkweather and Austin Thomas contributing 13 and 11 points respectively.

The American Fork Cavemen clinched a 64-37 victory over the Woods Cross Wildcats, improving their record to (5-2), while the Wildcats’ winless season continued (0-6). For the Cavemen, Jared Shepherd was the top scorer, registering 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Tiger Cuff also scored 13 points with one 3-pointer, while Justin Thorpe contributed nine points and a 3-pointer. Hunter Jackson was the standout player for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high of 18 points.

The Monticello Buckaroos scored a solid 64-37 victory over the visiting Dolores, Colo. Bears, bringing their record to (2-5). Curtis Bunker led the Buckaroos with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Mason Atwood followed closely with 12 points, while both JD McDonald and Jackson Keyes contributed nine points each, with McDonald securing one 3-pointer and Keyes scoring three.

In a decisive victory, the Layton Christian Eagles bested the Springville Red Devils 78-45. The Eagles’ record now stands at (4-2), and Red Devils’ record adjusts to (2-2). The Eagles’ Tyrin Jones dominated the scorer’s table, putting up 23 points. Teammate Alan Gballau also had a significant contribution with 14 points. Andrew Miller led the Red Devils, scoring 14 points including a 3-pointer. Jamyn Sondrup added 9 points with a 3-pointer to his name. A dominant first quarter for Layton Christian set the tone for this game, and it was able to cruise to fourth win of the season.

The Murray Spartans managed to secure a 61-46 victory over the Cyprus Pirates, improving their record to 5-1, while the Pirates remained winless in the season at 0-6. Deacon Poole was the leading scorer for the Spartans, accumulating 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Kade Whitlock added 12 points, and Treyce Wilson and Quinton Christman both chipped in 10 points, each contributing a number of 3-pointers. On the Pirates’ side, Beckham Bayles led the scoring table with 23 points, which included three 3-pointers.

The Westlake Thunder secured a decisive victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators with a final score of 71-57. The Thunder’s record now stands at (2-4), while the Aviators fell to (1-2). Symon Sua led the Thunder in scoring with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Jace Adams chipped in with 20 points and a 3-pointer, while Graydin Anderson contributed 12 points and a 3-pointer. For the Aviators, Heath Christensen scored a game-high 20 points, 9 of which were from beyond the arc, and Hunter Larson added 17 points and a 3-pointer.

The Alta Hawks extended their undefeated season to (6-0) with a 72-50 dispatch over the West Jordan Jaguars. The Jaguars’ struggles continued, with their record standing at (0-6). For the Hawks, Jaxon Johnson, Ace Reiser, and Carter Doleac led their offense. Johnson scored a team-high 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Reiser and Doleac contributed 16 points each, with Reiser sinking two beyond the arc and Doleac contributing one. Alex Szymanski was the lead scorer for the Jaguars, with 15 points.

In a closely contested game, the Timpview Thunderbirds squeaked past the Bountiful Redhawks, winning by a single point, 54-53. This win puts the Thunderbirds at a (2-2) record, while the Redhawks are now (4-2). For the Thunderbirds, both Dean Rueckert and Aisa Galea’i tied for team-high scores with 14 points each, both making a 3-pointer as well. Mason Ford added 11 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Redhawks, Carson Smith led the scoring chart with 17 points and also contributed 9 rebounds, three assists, and a block.

The Uintah Utes edged out the Union Cougars in an overtime thriller, securing a narrow 48-45 win. This improved their record to (3-3), while the Cougars fell to (2-7). Dauson Gardiner led the scoring for the Utes with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by JJ Jenson with 17 points. On the Cougars’ side, Wayke Olsen put up a noteworthy performance with 14 points that included a 3-pointer, while Connor Olsen added 11 points with one 3-pointer.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves held their ground against the Jordan Beetdiggers, clinching a 74-53 victory, allowing them to maintain their undefeated 7-0 start to the season, while the Beetdiggers slipped to a (2-4) record. Jack Johnson was the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Noah Curtis added 14 points with two 3-pointers, while Jaxen McCuistion tallied 11 points, three of which were 3-pointers. For the Beetdiggers, Trent Benson emerged as the leading individual scorer, amassing 17 points that included five 3-pointers.

The Farmington Phoenix claimed a 71-62 win over the Bingham Miners, improving their record to (4-2), while the Miners’ record stands at (3-2). The spotlight was on Paul Beattie of Farmington, who recorded 33 points, including three 3-pointers. Teammates Braden Larsen and Jayden Haskell contributed 14 points each, with Larsen securing a 3-pointer and Haskell two. Rhett Dawson led the Miners by scoring 16 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Luke West and Stockton Tueller who scored 13 points each.

The Northridge Knights secured their first win of the season with a thrilling 65-57 victory over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs. The Knights’ new record stands at (1-6), and the Bulldogs now sit at (4-5). Bentley Whitear led the Knights and the game in scoring, boasting an impressive 34 points, three of which came from 3-pointers. De’Quone Kennedy added 12 points for the Knights. On the Bulldogs’ side, Aaydan Saucedo had a standout performance with 26 points, including six 3-pointers.

The Green River Pirates cruised to a 77-47 victory over the Tintic Miners, bringing their season record to (3-2), while the Miners fell to (6-3). The Pirates’ Luis Hernandez led scoring for the game with an impressive 27 points, followed by Raul Mendoza and Antonio Macias who added 16 and 15 points respectively. Ryker Meadows also contributed 11 points for the Pirates. For the Miners, Luke Larsen scored 19 points and Stockton Hansen contributed 16 points.

