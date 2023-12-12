This former BYU player is declaring for the NFL draft

Dallin Holker’s abrupt, in-season exit from BYU in 2022 was a tremendous risk for the talented football player, but it appears his gamble has paid off handsomely.

The former BYU pass-catcher declared for the upcoming NFL draft Monday following a stellar 2023 campaign at Colorado State where he led all Division I tight ends in receptions (64) and receiving yards (767).

“From the moment I arrived (at Colorado State), I was treated like family in this community, and I will be a Ram for life!” Holker shared in a graphic posted to X, the site formerly called Twitter. “It is because of (God’s) love, the support of my family, my coaches, and my teammates that I am prepared and confident in the next step of this journey, and I’m happy to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft!”

Holker appeared in 29 games across three seasons in Provo, stepping away from Kalani Sitake’s program following just three contests in 2022. He totaled 42 catches, 521 yards and three touchdowns as a Cougar — all numbers he eventually topped in a single year at Colorado State.

The Lehi product arrived at BYU as a true freshman in 2018 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile and Washington, returning to the program in time to play in 2021 up until his September 2022 departure.

Upon transferring to Fort Collins, Holker became one of college football’s breakout stars in 2023, earning First Team All-Mountain West honors and being named a finalist for the John Mackey Award as one of the nation’s best tight ends.

While with the Rams, the 2017 Deseret News 5A MVP experienced viral fame thanks to an improbable Hail Mary touchdown grab to help cap a dramatic comeback against Boise State.

THE HAIL MARY TO TIE IT UP!!!!! 🤯 @CSUFootball OH MY!!!!!! WHAT A THROW!! WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/X4s5P9n1DO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

Holker was also one of the stars of Sept. 16’s classic between Colorado State and Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad, posting 109 yards and two scores in a 43-35 double overtime loss in front of 9.3 million television viewers.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Holker as the sixth-best “fullback/H-back” prospect in the coming draft class last week, two spots above Utah tight end Brant Kuithe.

Holker will almost certainly hear his name called in April’s draft, and in doing so would become just the third former Lehi Pioneer to reach the NFL.