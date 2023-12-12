Jordan Peterson has been “canceled” so many times that he was recently the keynote speaker at a “Disinvitation Dinner” in New York City.

But efforts to silence him clearly aren’t working, as the controversial psychologist and author just announced a 51-city tour in conjunction with his forthcoming book “We Who Wrestle With God.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 for the tour, which features stops in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities.

Jordan’s Salt Lake City appearance will be at the Delta Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2024.

A professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, Peterson is the author of three books: “Beyond Order,” “12 Rules for Life” and “Maps of Meaning,” and he is a contributor to the conservative media company The Daily Wire.

But he is equally well known for his podcasts and controversial statements on social media. He rose to prominence after challenging a Canadian law that he said would criminalize the use of the wrong pronouns for a transgender person, and he was temporarily suspended from Twitter for a post about a transgender actor.

Despite this, he has amassed a large following, largely compromised of young men who appreciate his common sense “rules for life,” his conservative views and what one writer for Deseret called his “Don Draper style.” (Among the questions asked of Peterson at the Disinvitation Dinner, put on by the Buckley Institute of Yale University, was “Where did you get the suit?”)

It’s not yet known what the new book will be about, but the title suggests religious themes. Peterson recently concluded a 17-part seminar on the Book of Exodus, and he spoke about the Book of Jonah at the Buckley Institute event. Peterson’s wife, Tammy, also made headlines recently when she said she is preparing to join the Roman Catholic Church.