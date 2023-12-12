These are the top 5 singers on ‘The Voice’

Five singers are officially headed to the season finale of “The Voice.”

On Tuesday night, the show eliminated four contestants and advanced five singers to the finale, which airs Dec. 18 and 19. The episode proved to be tough for coach Gwen Stefani, who lost the one remaining singer on her team and is now out of the running for a win this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the five singers who still have a shot at winning Season 24 of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 5 singers on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Team Reba

Ruby Leigh

Ruby Leigh has been a standout contestant on “The Voice” this season. The 16-year-old country singer/yodeler from Foley, Missouri, easily won over all four coaches during her audition with a performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, John Legend — not McEntire — was the first to turn his chair for the singer.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. ... How is a human being able to do the things that you’re doing?” he said, noting her impressive yodeling skills. “You can win ‘The Voice,’ honestly.”

Stefani added that she was “blown away” by Leigh, and even did a little yodeling of her own in an attempt to woo the teen to her team. McEntire followed up with her own yodeling.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in this audition,” Horan said with a laugh, calling Leigh’s energy “insane.” “You got four chairs for a reason.”

After some deliberation, Leigh joined McEntire’s team and has stayed there for her entire run on the show.

Jacquie Roar

It took a little while for Jacquie Roar to get the coaches’ attention, but when she did, she did it with a bang: Halfway through Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” the 37-year-old singer from North Plains, Oregon, shifted from country to rock and seemed to channel her inner Janis Joplin.

It got all four coaches to turn around.

“You left it all on the floor,” Legend said.

“Your range is incredible,” McEntire added.

All of the coaches praised her ability to channel so many different styles and influences during the brief performance.

“You’re going to be a showstopper on the show,” Horan said.

Although Roar initially joined Stefani’s team, McEntire snagged the singer during the following round.

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Mara Justine had all four coaches fighting over her with her rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” during her audition.

“I love your voice, I love your confidence, your stage presence,” McEntire told the 21-year-old singer from New Jersey following the performance.

Horan added that Justine was setting the bar high for the competition this season and told the singer she was in his “wheelhouse.” But Justine opted to join Legend’s team — after an impromptu duet with the Grammy Award-winning singer on his hit “All of Me.”

Justine stayed with Legend until the Knockouts, where she got stolen by Horan.

“The Voice” isn’t Justine’s first reality competition show. Over the years, the singer has also competed on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” making it to the top 12 and top 14, respectively.

Huntley

It only took a few notes of The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” for Huntley to get all four coaches to turn around. And it was clear to all four coaches that Huntley, a 33-year-old singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a seasoned artist who knows what he’s doing.

“You sing your own way,” said Horan, who noted that he loved the power and control in Huntley’s voice. “It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

“Your voice is incredible,” McEntire added, noting that she heard some Chris Stapleton styling in his Southern rock voice.

Huntley was visibly touched by the coaches’ responses to his performance.

“It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me,” Legend said. “Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley ultimately ended up joining Horan’s team, where he has remained for the entire competition.

Team Legend

Lila Forde

Stefani put up a big fight to try and get singer-songwriter Lila Forde on her team.

“This is what the world needs,” Stefani said following Forde’s rendition of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” “The way you performed it, the confidence, it’s everything that I love. It was so good. It was so beautiful. You’re my dream ‘Voice’ girl to work with.”

All of the coaches praised Forde, who currently plays gigs full time in the Los Angeles area, for her distinct style and originality.

“It was like listening to full-on Joni Mitchell stuff,” Horan said. “That reminded me of everything I love about music.”

Legend said Forde performed with wisdom, while McEntire noted that the singer is “an old soul” who is mature beyond her years.

Despite Stefani’s big pitch, Forde ended up selecting Legend as her coach, where she has stayed throughout her entire run in the competition.

Who was eliminated on ‘The Voice’ tonight?

