Park City Mountain Resort named best ski resort in the U.S.

A new survey from InsureMyTrip has named the top 88 ski resorts in the world, and the No. 1 place to hit the powder in the United States is Park City Mountain Resort in Utah.

Resorts in Europe and Japan dominate the survey’s top spots, with six Italian and five Japanese ski resorts listed in the top 20 alone. Of the 10 U.S. ski resorts named in the list, all were in the West, with six in Colorado, two in California and two in Utah.

What makes a ski resort successful?

There are millions of skiers and thousands of ski resorts in the world. To narrow them down, researchers analyzed resorts and ranked them on a number of factors, including the cost of a day pass, total slope length, annual snowfall, TikTok popularity and the average rating of nearby hotels and bars.

Each resort was assigned numerical values for the aforementioned metrics and given a final score on a scale from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best possible score. The highest-ranking ski resort in the world is Les Portes du Soleil - Morzine in France, with a final score of 9.69.

What are the best ski resorts in Utah?

Park City Mountain Resort was ranked No. 35 on the worldwide list with a score of 6.69, the highest rank of any ski resort in the United States. It is notable for being the biggest ski resort in the United States and scored high on hotel and bar ratings. However, a day pass will set you back $259, one of the highest prices on the list.

The other Utah ski resort to make the list, Deer Valley, receives slightly less annual snowfall than Park City and has a shorter total slope length. It was ranked No. 62 with a final score of 5.89.

Best ski resorts in the United States

According to InsureMyTrip, the following 10 ski resorts are the best in the United States. They are listed as ranked out of the 88 best ski resorts worldwide.

35. Park City (Utah).

54. Telluride (Colorado).

55. Snowmass (Colorado).

58. Palisades Tahoe (California).

62. Deer Valley (Utah).

65. Breckenridge (Colorado).

66. Vail (Colorado).

81. Keystone (Colorado).

83. Beaver Creek (Colorado).

84. Mammoth Mountain (California).

Top ski resorts for 2024

According to InsureMyTrip, these are the top 10 ski resorts in the world:

1. Les Portes du Soleil - Morzine (France).

2. Kiroro (Japan).

3. Les 3 Vallées - Val Thorens (France).

4. Carezza (Italy).

5. Racines-Giovo (Italy).

6. Nozawa Onsen (Japan).

7. Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort (Japan).

8. Myoko Suginohara (Japan).

9. Ischgl/​Samnaun (Switzerland).

10. Rosskopf (Italy).