Utah gymnasts, men’s and women’s basketball athletes latest to receive free vehicle lease in NIL deal

The Crimson Collective did its best Oprah Winfrey impersonation for another group of University of Utah student-athletes on Wednesday — “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!”

The Collective, an independent NIL organization centered around NIL opportunities for Utes student-athletes, announced a vehicle lease deal for members of the women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s basketball programs, just two months after it did the same for scholarship players on the football team.

Players learned about the deal Wednesday morning during a ceremony inside the Huntsman Center.

Utah gymnasts and men’s and women’s basketball players react to receiving free truck or SUV leases through Crimson Collective NIL deal pic.twitter.com/VZHLgPko9U — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 13, 2023

The details

Every student-athlete from those three sports — women’s gymnastics, and men’s and women’s basketball — will have the opportunity of receiving a free lease on either a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn Night Edition truck.

That is different than the football NIL opportunity announced in October in a couple different ways — only scholarship football players were offered the opportunity, while this deal applies to all athletes on the gymnastic and men’s and women’s basketball teams. Also, football players only had the Dodge Truck as an option.

Lease and insurance costs will be covered by donations to the Crimson Collective for each student-athlete.

What they are saying

“As a former University of Utah gymnast, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to support our female student-athletes, as well as our talented young men,” Nicole Mouskondis, co-CEO of Nicholas and Co. and board member of the Crimson Collective, said in a statement. “When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women’s teams. This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it’s about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field.”

“I grew up watching and dreaming of becoming a Lady Ute. Women’s gymnastics has been part of my life, and today I am so proud to be part of the Crimson Collective, which has, since its inception, been dedicated to honoring the women student-athletes of Utah, as well as the men. I hope my enthusiasm for these programs will be contagious as I cover them on the Utah 360° streaming app,” Missy Marlowe, former women’s gymnastic champion, former Olympian and NCAA gymnastics champion, said in a statement.

