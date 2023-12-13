Opinion: The ‘34 Olympics will be more than just a global sporting event

As Utah prepares to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, we find ourselves at a defining moment, not just as a state, but as a collective force striving for unparalleled economic and social transformation. This isn’t merely about hosting a global sporting event; it’s about using this opportunity as a rallying cry, a catalyst for change that can propel our state to new heights of prosperity and innovation.

The journey of an Olympic gold medalist is a testament to the power of vision, meticulous planning, rigorous training, unwavering self-confidence and community support. This holistic approach, encompassing both mental and physical preparation, is what truly sets champions apart. Their success is not just a result of their actions during the competition, but the culmination of countless hours of dedication, strategy and belief in their own abilities, long before they step into the arena.

In the spirit of the gold-medal athlete, Utah must also embrace a rigorous, disciplined approach to our economic and community challenges. We are not just preparing for a moment in the spotlight; we are training now to emerge stronger, more resilient, more unified, and more successful. This requires an intentional effort to not only meet the necessities of hosting the Games but to use this next decade as a transformative period for our state.

As we march toward the 2034 Winter Olympics, the Salt Lake Chamber, drawing inspiration from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s insightful monograph on a “New Utah,” is pioneering an innovative strategy to ignite economic growth and enhance community prosperity. We are charting a course amid demographic shifts and economic challenges and transformations. Our vision encompasses not only a robust economic landscape but also a commitment to community well-being and sustainable growth.

This vision will be forged from the collective wisdom and foresight of the best minds in our state. It will draw from the leadership and insights of our business and civic communities, and through a collaborative synergy with elected officials and public sector partners, we aim to tackle challenges head-on. Together, we will achieve a performance that transcends the sum of our individual contributions.

Addressing critical concerns such as housing affordability, workforce development, air quality and water conservation is paramount, as these directly influence our economic vitality and quality of life. Equally important is enhancing early education, ensuring the long-term success of our future generations. These priorities are not standalone challenges; they are integral to our overarching objective of cultivating a vibrant and inclusive Utah, poised to impress the world in 2034.

In 2002, hosting the Winter Olympics felt like a revelation, a moment when Utah unveiled itself to the world, inviting discovery and admiration. Fast forward to 2034, and the landscape has dramatically shifted. Utah now stands among the global economic elite, exuding confidence and readiness to not just grow, but to refine, innovate and showcase groundbreaking approaches to the world, much like the awe-inspiring athletes we celebrate.

Leaders across the state have been “keepers of the flame” of the 2002 Olympic legacy, and now we all have the opportunity to be “reigniters of the flame” with a responsibility to ensure that the 2034 Games are not just a repetition of past glories but a stepping stone to greater achievements. This decade is our training ground, and every step we take now will determine the strength, resilience and prosperity of Utah in the years to come.

As we embrace the challenge of the 2034 Winter Olympics with the focus and determination of Olympians, our goal is to elevate Utah to unprecedented heights of economic and social excellence. This is our moment to set new standards, not only in hosting a global event but in demonstrating transformative growth and innovation that resonates well beyond our state’s borders. Together, we can transform Utah into an exemplar of progress and prosperity, inspiring the world just as much as the athletes who will compete on our snow and ice.

Derek Miller is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah’s largest and longest-serving business association.

