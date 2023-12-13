Zach Wilson earned a top NFL honor for his performance on Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson earned more than respect with his strong performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday. His play also secured him the title of AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The NFL unveiled the news Wednesday morning and also announced that New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito had earned the same honor in the NFC.

Wilson’s achievement is notable because, less than two weeks ago, he was riding the bench. The former BYU Cougar had been replaced by quarterback Tim Boyle after the Jets offense stalled out for several games in a row.

Then, last week, after some debate over whether Wilson actually wanted to play, the Jets announced that the former No. 2 overall pick would return to the starting lineup.

Wilson went on to complete 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in the Jets’ 30-6 win.

“He was awesome,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. “I felt like he was extremely decisive. He played fast. ... He made a lot of things happen on his own.”

Saleh also described the effort as “probably ... the best game of (Wilson’s) career,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Jets, the quarterback’s improved play may be coming too late for the team to make it into the playoffs.

As of Monday night, The New York Times’ playoff simulator showed that the Jets had a less than 1% chance of making it to the postseason.

And if you tell the simulator to assume the Jets will win the last four games of the regular season, the team’s odds only rise to 12%.

The Jets next play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 17.

