Brazil to host NFL action in 2024, league announces

For the first time in its history, the NFL is heading to South America.

The league has announced its intention to play a 2024 regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil, with officials voting to approve the schedule Wednesday.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the league’s winter meetings in Dallas. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of São Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base.”

The league referred to Brazil as “an important market” in a Wednesday press release, claiming that more than 38 million football fans hail from the country, which puts it just behind Mexico as the NFL’s second-largest international fan base.

Per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, the NFL is seeking to “expand its international offerings both by increasing the number of overseas regular-season games and diversifying the markets receiving those games.”

The planned contest will be played at Corinthians Arena, a venue previously featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympic Games and known for housing the Sport Club Corinthians soccer team.

“The National Football League’s decision to bring a regular season game to São Paulo is significant and exciting for the city, consolidating São Paulo and Brazil at the center of the global sporting stage,” São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes said at the Dallas meetings. “Through our hard work, we will now be able to welcome the NFL to our city, hosting this historic game that will have a positive impact on tourism, employment and the city’s economy.”

In addition to São Paulo, the NFL’s 2024 International Series will include three games played in London and a fourth in Munich, marking the first time the league has fielded regular season contests on three different continents within the same campaign.

A vote conducted at the Dallas meetings determined that each NFL franchise will be expected to participate in an international game once every four years, aside from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold a standing agreement to play in London once per season.

While no official dates or teams have been announced yet for São Paulo, Yahoo Sports reported the Dallas Cowboys to be among the expected teams “in play” for selection.