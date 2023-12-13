Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 117, Knicks 113: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) chase after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The Utah Jazz snapped a three-game skid on Wednesday night at the Delta Center with a 117-113 win over the New York Knicks.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) lays up the ball ahead of New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) chase after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) chase after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy celebrate after Sexton forced a backcourt turnover as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) powers toward the basket past New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy celebrate after Sexton forced a backcourt turnover as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Best performance: Collin Sexton got the start with Jordan Clarkson sidelined and stepped into the role with zeal, finishing with a team-high 26 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds.

Worst performance: New York’s Josh Hart played 27 minutes and scored zero points, going 0-of-5 on the night.

23: After missing eight games with a hamstring injury, Lauri Markkanen returned for the Jazz and even though he was on a roughly 25-minute playing time restriction, he made a difference, scoring 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting .

38.1%: For the first time in a while the Jazz were on the right side of an impressive shooting night and their opponent was the one that struggled. The Jazz shot 38.1% from 3-point range and the Knicks went 9-of-39 (23.1%).

13: The Jazz committed 13 fouls in the fourth quarter alone after committing 14 fouls combined through the first three quarters.

17: The Jazz led by as many as 17 but the game came down to the final possessions after the Knicks staged a comeback and the Jazz got into foul trouble while New York was in the bonus. The Knicks had a chance to tie things up with just under 30 seconds to play but missed on several 3-point attempts and played the foul game.

Best of the best: In particular, Sexton’s defense was tenacious. Late in the second quarter he forced an 8-second violation with his backcourt defense, which was contagious through the rest of the night.

Worst of the worst: The most unfortunate moment of the game came early in the first quarter when rookie Keyonte George appeared to tweak his ankle on a non-contact play. He limped off the court in frustration and was ruled out for the rest of the game with an unspecified foot injury.

