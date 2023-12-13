Jazz 117, Knicks 113: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz snapped a three-game skid on Wednesday night at the Delta Center with a 117-113 win over the New York Knicks.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Collin Sexton got the start with Jordan Clarkson sidelined and stepped into the role with zeal, finishing with a team-high 26 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds.

Worst performance: New York’s Josh Hart played 27 minutes and scored zero points, going 0-of-5 on the night.

23: After missing eight games with a hamstring injury, Lauri Markkanen returned for the Jazz and even though he was on a roughly 25-minute playing time restriction, he made a difference, scoring 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting .

38.1%: For the first time in a while the Jazz were on the right side of an impressive shooting night and their opponent was the one that struggled. The Jazz shot 38.1% from 3-point range and the Knicks went 9-of-39 (23.1%).

13: The Jazz committed 13 fouls in the fourth quarter alone after committing 14 fouls combined through the first three quarters.

17: The Jazz led by as many as 17 but the game came down to the final possessions after the Knicks staged a comeback and the Jazz got into foul trouble while New York was in the bonus. The Knicks had a chance to tie things up with just under 30 seconds to play but missed on several 3-point attempts and played the foul game.

Best of the best: In particular, Sexton’s defense was tenacious. Late in the second quarter he forced an 8-second violation with his backcourt defense, which was contagious through the rest of the night.

Worst of the worst: The most unfortunate moment of the game came early in the first quarter when rookie Keyonte George appeared to tweak his ankle on a non-contact play. He limped off the court in frustration and was ruled out for the rest of the game with an unspecified foot injury.