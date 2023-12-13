Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 14, 2023 
Utah Jazz Sports

Keyonte George injury is the latest blow to the Jazz

The rookie will have an MRI on Thursday and will not travel with the team to Portland.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) hops in pain after suffering an apparent injury as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. George took himself out of the game and left the floor.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz didn’t have much time to waste after their 117-113 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

It’s a tight turnaround with the second game of a back-to-back in Portland on Thursday, so after the Jazz were showered and ready to go, they headed straight to the airport, but their starting point guard wasn’t with them.

Keyonte George will stay behind and undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of an ankle injury he suffered just four minutes into the contest against the Knicks.

After tweaking the ankle on a non-contact play, the rookie realized that he wasn’t going to be able to run off the pain and intentionally fouled so that he could get off the court.

Though he made a quick exit, he was limping and in pain as he made a beeline for the locker room, hitting things in the tunnel in frustration on his way out.

“Those moments are awful, because there’s a part of you that wants to go down the tunnel with him and make sure he’s OK,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said.

“But I have to stay present for the people that are in the game...And then it’s not fun when the trainer comes and tells you he’s done for the night because then you want to ask a bunch of follow-up questions, but you don’t really have that time.”

Though George was not available to talk after the game, by all accounts he was in reasonable spirits, and initial testing from the medical staff seemed to indicate that he might have avoided a serious injury.

George underwent X-ray imaging at the arena on Wednesday but the Jazz are not releasing the results of those until they update with the results of the MRI.

Teammate Collin Sexton, however, pointed toward some signs that things were OK.

“He got some good results earlier so he’ll definitely be fine,” Sexton said. “He’ll be in good spirits, especially once once they check him out (tomorrow).”

George’s injury came on the night that Lauri Markkanen finally returned after an eight-game absence due to a hamstring strain. It also comes just one day after the team announced that Jordan Clarkson would miss at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) leaves the floor after suffering an apparent injury as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) lays up the ball ahead of New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) chase after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy celebrate after Sexton forced a backcourt turnover as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) powers toward the basket past New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) as Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy celebrate after Sexton forced a backcourt turnover as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy yells at his players as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fans attempt to help New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) up after he slid out of bounds as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fans react after New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) slid into them as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz Will Hardy yells out instructions as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) hops in pain after suffering an apparent injury as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. George took himself out of the game and left the floor.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) passes the ball away as he is guarded by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes at the hoop over New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) pushes up a shot as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) gestures after hitting a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) wrestles for the ball with New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) pressuring him as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) tries to guard New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) battles New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) for a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) loses the ball after being fouled as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) guards New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Despite the injury and Markkanen being on a minutes restriction, the Jazz were able to hold on and end a three-game skid with a win on Wednesday.

Markkanen, however, sounded unsure when asked if he would play in Portland on the second night of a back-to-back.

“My guess would be with the back-to-back, no,” he said, “but I’m working my way back and I’ll have to talk to those guys (medical staff).”

