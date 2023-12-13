Former Arizona State linebacker Will Shaffer transferring to Utah State

Utah State continues to have success luring Power Five transfers to Logan this December.

Now up five players in total, ranging from quarterback to safety to offensive linemen, the latest P5 transfer to USU — former Arizona State linebacker Will Shaffer — announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Posting on X, Shaffer kept things simple writing, “Ready to work.”

Listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Shaffer was a three-star recruit coming out of Saguaro High in 2020, per 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

As a transfer, Rivals rates him a two-star recruit.

In three seasons at Arizona State, Shaffer had 26 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a blocked kick in 28 games played.

Eligible for two more seasons, Shaffer is the second P5 defender to join the Aggies so far this winter, joining former Utah safety Jadon Pearson.

The Aggies’ have a major hole at the linebacker position, with leading tackler MJ Tafisi exhausting his eligibility after a historic season where he registered double-digit tackles in eight consecutive games, the longest streak by an Aggie since 1999.

Shaffer was projected as a P5 starting-caliber linebacker coming out of high school, with 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo writing, “Thickly built and filled out physically. Limited from a length standpoint, but strong and explosive defender. Aggressive and instinctive, with a knack for coming up with big play. Good closing speed and does well to chase down ball carriers.

“Moves sideline to sideline with high energy and effort,” he continued. “Big hitter in space. Could do more to harness aggressiveness and improve coverage fluidity. Versatility to fill jumbo H-back role on offense, but higher ceiling on defensive side. Potential multi-year contributor at the Power Five level and could draw looks from NFL draft scouts.”