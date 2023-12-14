10 Christmas gifts to buy for plant lovers

The holiday season is a great opportunity to show someone you care about them by giving them gifts that they will actually appreciate and use. If you’ve noticed that someone on your list has a lot of houseplants, here’s a list of ideas of gifts you can get for them.

In my opinion, the best gifts are ones people will use often — the receiver doesn’t have to deal with useless clutter, and they’ll think of you whenever they use it. As a self-proclaimed houseplant fanatic (I have 30 in my bedroom alone), these are all items I either own or have on my wishlist, and they’re great options to buy for the plant lover in your life.

10 gifts for plant parents

1. Humidifier

The dry winter weather isn’t just bad for your skin — it also negatively affects your plants. Most houseplants prefer humidity, and the benefit to having one in your home is that it will benefit both your plants and yourself, helping you keep dry coughs and dehydrated skin at bay. Levoit has some great options that range in size and price, so there’s something for everyone.

2. Quality pots

I’m always in need of new planters, as mine outgrow their old pots and I keep bringing new plants home. I love finding ceramic pots with nice colors and designs, rather than using plain terracotta or plastic pots.

Make sure the planter you buy has a drainage hole in the bottom so the plant’s roots don’t get waterlogged. You can find cute, cheap options at stores like TJ Maxx and Home Depot.

3. Self-watering planters

Speaking of planters, a good self-watering planter is a great gift for any plant lover. This will save them time and put their mind at ease if they need to leave their plants while on vacation. These ones from Amazon work well, but this one is a nice option if you’d prefer something that looks more high-end.

4. Gift card to local plant shops

I personally will not stop buying plants until my room looks like a greenhouse, and I don’t think I’m alone in that desire. Proud plant parents tend to enjoy adding new plants to their collection, although buying them a plant yourself can be a bit of a gamble — you’ll have to keep it alive until Christmas — and they’re quite difficult to wrap.

Instead, get your plant lover a gift card to a local store so they can pick out their own plant or plant accessories. Some great options here in Utah include Cactus & Tropicals, Pistil + Thorn and Phoenix Vine Plants & Pots.

5. Wall-mounted planters

One issue with my never-ending quest to obtain more plants is that I’m running out of space on the floor and on bookshelves. However, the good news is that you can use vertical space to your advantage by hanging plants from the ceiling or on walls.

These ceramic wall planters have built-in hooks so you can hang them on the wall, and these plant holders have brackets with metal hoops so you can turn any pot into a wall planter. Macrame plant hangers are also great for hanging plants from the ceiling, and you can even try to make your own if you can find macrame cord.

6. Plant stand

Sure, you can put plants directly on the floor, but it’s nice to find ways to elevate them — both in looks and actual height — and plant stands are a great way to do so. Getting plants off the floor gets them closer to direct sunlight, allows for better air circulation and frees up floor space. You can find plant stands in any garden center or home decor store, but this multi-level one is especially eye-catching.

7. Garden tool kit

Any experienced plant parent will tell you plant care doesn’t end at watering — you have to fertilize your plant, cut off dead leaves, trim to encourage new growth and repot when the plant outgrows its current home. A kit with plant shears and other handy tools will make that plant care a lot easier, and this one even comes with a mat to make soil cleanup easier when repotting.

8. Grow lights

Winter is upon us, and while us humans might not enjoy the lack of sunlight, some plants can barely tolerate it. A good set of grow lights will mimic sunlight and help your plants flourish even in the darkest of winters, and you can find them in all shapes and sizes.

This height-adjustable grow light attaches to the side of a pot and has an automatic timer, and this one looks like a normal floor lamp.

9. Terrarium

Terrariums are a great way to trap humidity for moisture-loving plants, and they also look really cool on a shelf or coffee table. This one from Ikea is affordable and works well, and it even comes in a smaller size.

10. Propagation station

One of the coolest parts about becoming a bona fide plant parent is learning how to propagate your plant, i.e. chopping off a stem or leaf and using that to grow a whole new plant.

However, propagations can look a little messy, as you need to keep them in water until they grow solid roots, and a collection of jars on one’s windowsill doesn’t always make for the most cohesive look. A propagation station like this one helps your plant lover contain their propagations and makes for a stylish decor item.