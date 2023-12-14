What are Utes’ needs in the transfer portal?

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

December is a wild month for college football coaches and players.

The transfer portal (both recruiting players in the transfer portal and losing players to it), high school early signing day, and NFL draft declarations sets up a hectic month of roster management.

“It’s busy. Busy, but fun, because that’s what it’s all about nowadays. This game is changing quite often and quite a bit, so you just got to be able to adapt and go with the flow and just be ready at all times.” — Utah receivers coach Alvis Whitted

And smack in the middle of all of it is Utah’s Las Vegas Bowl game against Northwestern.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was recruiting when the Las Vegas Bowl announcement happened, and admitted on Dec. 5 that he hadn’t had time to start looking at Northwestern’s film yet due to being engrossed in recruiting.

“I’ve been recruiting all over since the contact period opened up. Haven’t even had a chance to look at any film yet,” Whittingham said. “So that’s coming up, as well as recruiting. Right now is a busy time of year because you’re trying to prepare for a game and recruiting high schoolers, then you’ve got the portal. ... A lot going on.”

It’s not just high school recruiting anymore, it’s also trying to land transfer players that can help a team immediately. The transfer portal has worked to Utah’s benefit in the past — on the 2023 team there were plenty of transfers that made an impact — running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas), tight end Landen King (Auburn), wide receiver Munir McClain (USC), defensive end Logan Fano (BYU) and cornerback Miles Battle (Ole Miss), to name a few.

As the transfer portal giveth, it also taketh away.

Fifteen Utes have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4. Three quarterbacks — Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson and Mack Howard — have announced their intention to transfer, plus rising wide receiver Mikey Matthews and starting cornerback JaTravis Broughton.

Four more players, left guard Keaton Bills, safety Sione Vaki, safety Cole Bishop and wide receiver Devaughn Vele, have declared for the NFL. Junior right tackle Sataoa Laumea accepted a Senior Bowl invite, which usually means a draft declaration is soon to follow.

Utah’s 2024 high school recruiting class is smaller than usual, sitting at 12 commits, plus junior college transfer safety Maurice Evans. That’s on purpose, with Whittingham holding back some scholarship spots for the transfer portal.

“We think that our numbers are right again where we need to be with being able to hold a few back and the needs that may arise,” Whittingham said.

With the transfer portal in full swing, the Utes are active in trying to recruit players to Utah.

“Just trying to plug the holes and fill the gaps where you got guys that you thought were probably going to come back or maybe are going to come back and now are not, and the young guys that are behind them are not quite ready.” Whittingham said. “So that’s when you go to the portal and try and get ready players.”

Here’s a look at some areas of need for Utah in the transfer portal.

Quarterback

Utah’s starting spot is sorted out with Cam Rising returning in 2024, but the backup job is still up in the air. After three quarterbacks in the room transferred out, Utah has redshirt freshman Brandon Rose and Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson as the two main contenders for the QB2 job, plus Luke Bottari and Steve Smedley. Adding a quarterback with college experience to the room would shore things up at the position.

Utah has offered some transfer portal quarterbacks, like former Michigan State signal-caller Sam Leavitt, but hasn’t landed a QB yet. Players in the transfer portal are obviously looking for playing time, but with 90 quarterbacks still looking for a team, some will have to settle for a program with an established starter.

Wide receiver

Wide receiver is always an area of need for the Utes, but after Vele declared for the NFL draft and Matthews entered the transfer portal, that need has been elevated.

Munir McClain and Money Parks are the only Ute wide receivers with 10 or more receptions back next season. Players like Daidren Zipperer and David Washington could factor in next year, but bolstering the receivers room with transfer receivers a la Darren Carrington will be key.

Safety

Utah needs to fill two starting safety spots with Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki heading to the NFL.

Vaki had 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and three pass breakups, while Bishop finished with 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three pass breakups this season.

Players like Johnathan Hall and Nate Ritchie, along with a potential Tao Johnson move to safety will fill those starting spots, but depth is needed via the transfer portal. Utah has started addressing this area with the pickup of Evans.

Cornerback

Starting cornerback JaTravis Broughton hit the transfer portal, and cornerback Miles Battle is out of eligibility, meaning there’s two significant holes in this position. Zemaiah Vaughn will return, shoring up one of the starting outside corner spots, and Smith Snowden came into his own in the nickelback spot the last four games and is the favorite to hold down that position next year. CJ Blocker and Elijah Davis are other underclassmen that could see playing time in 2024.

With depth players like Faybian Marks entering the portal as well, look for Utah to be active in shoring the position up.

In case you missed it

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, recently named Mr. Football by the Deseret News, will officially sign with Utah next Wednesday. Read why the four-star quarterback chose the Utes, and why he’s enrolling early at the University of Utah.

