Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 
Music Faith Utah

‘An extraordinary night’: Broadway’s Aladdin celebrates Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE ‘An extraordinary night’: Broadway’s Aladdin celebrates Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
merlin_3010759.jpg

Special guest Michael Maliakel performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As he was getting ready to fly out to Salt Lake City, Michael Maliakel reflected on how many of his musical heroes — including renowned artists like Renee Fleming and Broadway legend Audra McDonald — had performed in the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s annual Christmas concert over the years. He had grown up watching these concerts on PBS, he shared in a recent Instagram post.

Now, it’s Maliakel who will be on PBS. On Thursday, the singer — who currently stars as Aladdin on Broadway — performed in his first of three Christmas concerts with the Tabernacle Choir. Lesley Nicol, beloved for her role as Mrs. Patmore on “Downton Abbey,” acted as narrator.

Related

This year’s concerts, which will draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Salt Lake City, mark the second year the choir has welcomed a live audience since the pandemic. Maliakel’s appearance marks the first time in seven years that the Christmas concert has featured a male performer (2016’s guest artist was tenor Rolando Villazon). And Nicol’s appearance marks the first time in five years that a female has filled the narrator role (in 2018, Kristin Chenoweth acted as guest performer and narrator). Nicol is also the second “Downton Abbey” star to appear in the Christmas concert, following Hugh Bonneville in 2017.

merlin_3010757.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 17
merlin_3010755.jpg

Actors perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 17
merlin_3010753.jpg

Special guest Lesley Nichol performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_3010751.jpg

Special guest Michael Maliakel performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_3010749.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_3010747.jpg

Richard Elliott and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_3010745.jpg

Special guests Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nichol perform with Mack Wilberg and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_3010743.jpg

Special guest Lesley Nichol performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 17
merlin_3010741.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_3010739.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_3010737.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_3010735.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_3010733.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_3010731.jpg

Atendees walk to see The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_3010729.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_3010727.jpg

Actors perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_3010725.jpg

Actors perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_3010757.jpg
merlin_3010755.jpg
merlin_3010753.jpg
merlin_3010751.jpg
merlin_3010749.jpg
merlin_3010747.jpg
merlin_3010745.jpg
merlin_3010743.jpg
merlin_3010741.jpg
merlin_3010739.jpg
merlin_3010737.jpg
merlin_3010735.jpg
merlin_3010733.jpg
merlin_3010731.jpg
merlin_3010729.jpg
merlin_3010727.jpg
merlin_3010725.jpg

After making his grand entrance with “Joy to the World,” Maliakel opened up with the audience about his love for the Tabernacle Choir, saying “you can’t help but sing about joy when you’re singing with one of the greatest choirs.”

The rising Broadway star called it “an extraordinary night,” noting that the choir’s annual Christmas concert was “a foundational part” of his Christmas growing up. Maliakel said music has always been a major part of his Christmases — a tradition he hopes will continue with his wife and 18-month-old daughter. The baritone then performed “I Wonder as I Wander,” a Christmas carol he often sang in his youth as a cantor at his church — and one that has become a personal favorite.

Maliakel didn’t just stick to Christmas music, though. While he did perform holiday classics like “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” he also brought a little of his theater flair to the stage with a stirring rendition of “God Help the Outcasts” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a song that he described as a prayer for those in need.

“Victor Hugo painted an unforgettable picture of people who find themselves cast out,” Maliakel said. “Some are poor in body, so many more suffer a deep hunger in their souls, which reminds us that the real meaning of Christmas is love, and the greatest joy of the season is opening our hearts to all God’s children.”