‘An extraordinary night’: Broadway’s Aladdin celebrates Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

As he was getting ready to fly out to Salt Lake City, Michael Maliakel reflected on how many of his musical heroes — including renowned artists like Renee Fleming and Broadway legend Audra McDonald — had performed in the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s annual Christmas concert over the years. He had grown up watching these concerts on PBS, he shared in a recent Instagram post.

Now, it’s Maliakel who will be on PBS. On Thursday, the singer — who currently stars as Aladdin on Broadway — performed in his first of three Christmas concerts with the Tabernacle Choir. Lesley Nicol, beloved for her role as Mrs. Patmore on “Downton Abbey,” acted as narrator.

This year’s concerts, which will draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Salt Lake City, mark the second year the choir has welcomed a live audience since the pandemic. Maliakel’s appearance marks the first time in seven years that the Christmas concert has featured a male performer (2016’s guest artist was tenor Rolando Villazon). And Nicol’s appearance marks the first time in five years that a female has filled the narrator role (in 2018, Kristin Chenoweth acted as guest performer and narrator). Nicol is also the second “Downton Abbey” star to appear in the Christmas concert, following Hugh Bonneville in 2017.

After making his grand entrance with “Joy to the World,” Maliakel opened up with the audience about his love for the Tabernacle Choir, saying “you can’t help but sing about joy when you’re singing with one of the greatest choirs.”

The rising Broadway star called it “an extraordinary night,” noting that the choir’s annual Christmas concert was “a foundational part” of his Christmas growing up. Maliakel said music has always been a major part of his Christmases — a tradition he hopes will continue with his wife and 18-month-old daughter. The baritone then performed “I Wonder as I Wander,” a Christmas carol he often sang in his youth as a cantor at his church — and one that has become a personal favorite.

Maliakel didn’t just stick to Christmas music, though. While he did perform holiday classics like “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” he also brought a little of his theater flair to the stage with a stirring rendition of “God Help the Outcasts” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a song that he described as a prayer for those in need.

“Victor Hugo painted an unforgettable picture of people who find themselves cast out,” Maliakel said. “Some are poor in body, so many more suffer a deep hunger in their souls, which reminds us that the real meaning of Christmas is love, and the greatest joy of the season is opening our hearts to all God’s children.”